SectorFinance
Open₹133.5
Prev. Close₹127.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.52
Day's High₹133.5
Day's Low₹121.5
52 Week's High₹154
52 Week's Low₹34.8
Book Value₹74.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.29
P/E7.38
EPS17.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.95
9.95
9.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.74
43.8
37.22
28.88
Net Worth
63.69
53.75
47.17
38.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.77
6.91
-0.78
-3.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
0.35
0.54
4.13
4.09
3.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.35
0.54
4.13
4.09
3.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.04
0.02
0.07
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Krishan Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Madhu
Independent Director
Sanjiv Bansal
Managing Director
Kuldeep Kumar Dhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prayas Dubey.
Reports by Morgan Ventures Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on October 23, 1986, Morgan Ventures Ltd (formerly known Doogar & Associates Ltd) has been engaged in Financial & Investment services. During the year 2006, the Company purchased five units of Jhalani Tools (India) Ltd. (under Liquidation) through Court Auction.In 2008, the Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. in the State of Maharashtra. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. further incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Brahmputra Properties Pvt. Ltd. in Maharashtra. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 10th January, 2008 and Brahmputra Properties Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 11th February, 2008.
The Morgan Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morgan Ventures Ltd is ₹120.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Morgan Ventures Ltd is 7.38 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morgan Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morgan Ventures Ltd is ₹34.8 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Morgan Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.91%, 3 Years at 64.92%, 1 Year at 203.68%, 6 Month at 165.52%, 3 Month at 103.42% and 1 Month at 37.02%.
