Morgan Ventures Ltd Share Price

121.5
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133.5
  • Day's High133.5
  • 52 Wk High154
  • Prev. Close127.85
  • Day's Low121.5
  • 52 Wk Low 34.8
  • Turnover (lac)15.52
  • P/E7.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.89
  • EPS17.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Morgan Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

133.5

Prev. Close

127.85

Turnover(Lac.)

15.52

Day's High

133.5

Day's Low

121.5

52 Week's High

154

52 Week's Low

34.8

Book Value

74.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.29

P/E

7.38

EPS

17.32

Divi. Yield

0

Morgan Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Morgan Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Morgan Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 25.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Morgan Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.95

9.95

9.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.74

43.8

37.22

28.88

Net Worth

63.69

53.75

47.17

38.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.77

6.91

-0.78

-3.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

0.35

0.54

4.13

4.09

3.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.35

0.54

4.13

4.09

3.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.04

0.02

0.07

0.05

Morgan Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Morgan Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Krishan Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Madhu

Independent Director

Sanjiv Bansal

Managing Director

Kuldeep Kumar Dhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prayas Dubey.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Morgan Ventures Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on October 23, 1986, Morgan Ventures Ltd (formerly known Doogar & Associates Ltd) has been engaged in Financial & Investment services. During the year 2006, the Company purchased five units of Jhalani Tools (India) Ltd. (under Liquidation) through Court Auction.In 2008, the Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. in the State of Maharashtra. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. further incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Brahmputra Properties Pvt. Ltd. in Maharashtra. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 10th January, 2008 and Brahmputra Properties Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 11th February, 2008.
Company FAQs

What is the Morgan Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Morgan Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Morgan Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morgan Ventures Ltd is ₹120.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Morgan Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Morgan Ventures Ltd is 7.38 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Morgan Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morgan Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morgan Ventures Ltd is ₹34.8 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Morgan Ventures Ltd?

Morgan Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.91%, 3 Years at 64.92%, 1 Year at 203.68%, 6 Month at 165.52%, 3 Month at 103.42% and 1 Month at 37.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Morgan Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Morgan Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.20 %

