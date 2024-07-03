Morgan Ventures Ltd Summary

Incorporated on October 23, 1986, Morgan Ventures Ltd (formerly known Doogar & Associates Ltd) has been engaged in Financial & Investment services. During the year 2006, the Company purchased five units of Jhalani Tools (India) Ltd. (under Liquidation) through Court Auction.In 2008, the Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. in the State of Maharashtra. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. further incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Brahmputra Properties Pvt. Ltd. in Maharashtra. Satlej Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 10th January, 2008 and Brahmputra Properties Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on 11th February, 2008.