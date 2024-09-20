Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Newspaper publications in Financial Express - English Edition and Jansatta - Hindi Edition of Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on September 20, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) at Rosemallow Hotels, C-18, Basement, Friends Colony (East), New Delhi 110065. Proceeding/ Outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting of Morgan Ventures Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)