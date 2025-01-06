Morgan Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.77
6.91
-0.78
-3.47
Other operating items
Operating
-8.77
6.91
-0.78
-3.47
Capital expenditure
0
-21.81
0
0
Free cash flow
-8.77
-14.9
-0.78
-3.47
Equity raised
58.4
60.57
61.27
59.59
Investing
-1.66
1.67
0.69
0.69
Financing
0
0
0
-3.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.97
47.34
61.17
52.87
