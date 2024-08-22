Morgan Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY OPERATIONS

(a) Treasury Operations & Fund Based Activities

The Company in its treasury division is carrying activities relating to placement of funds with other Bodies Corporate by way of Inter Corporate Deposits/ Bill Discounting Facilities. During the year under review, Treasury operation of the Company remains non functional.

(b) Investment Activities

During the year under review, the company explored and made investment in new investment opportunities from which the company is expecting good return in future. Investment activities of the company remained functional.

(c) Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) Activities

Company is Non - Banking Financial Company.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AN OUTLOOK:

The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) section in India has undergone remarkable growth, establishing itself as a significant player within the country‘s financial landscape.

Also, the space as a whole, has witnessed notable transformations ever since its emergence, with segments such as housing finance, microfinance and consumer finance contributing its expansion. This growth is driven by various factors, such as a rising middle class, enhanced financial inclusions and positive policy interventions.

India‘s Non-Banking Financial Companies have emerged as a core pillar of the rapidly expanding financial services to ecosystem in India, playing a crucial role in credit inclusion, investment activities and catering to diverse financial needs. As the industry expands, its needs to align with the dynamic landscape comprising evolving regulations, emerging technological advancements, and charging consumer demands.

India has a diversified financial sector undergoing rapid expansion, both in terms of strong growth of existing financial services firms and new entities entering the market. The financial sector in India had an overall growth of 15%, which has exhibited stability over the last few year although several other markets across the Asian region were going through a turmoil. The development of the system pertaining to the financial sector was the key to the growth of the same. The recoup of contact-intensive services and rising discretionary spending is leading private consumption to regain its momentum. Because of the monsoon forecast, the agricultural prospects are brighter too. Along with this, even the investment cycle show signs of revival. However, challenges in the form of geo political tensions, elevated commodity prices and slowing external demand may remain as a barrier towards sustained and inclusive growth of the economy.

Non-banking financial companies form an integral part of the Indian system. The NBFC‘s sector is divided into equipment leasing/ hire purchase finance, loan and investments.

NBFC‘s always played an important role in promoting financial inclusion in India, these companies are deeply interconnected with entities in financial sectors. They have been complementing and supplementing the banking sector in reaching out credit to the Un-banked segments of the society. The biggest contribution of NBFC‘s is their ability to cater to the needs of the MSME‘s which form the cradle of Entrepreneurship and innovation in India.

The company would try to look for more opportunities in NBFC activities. With the formation of stable Government in India, Stock Market is showing bullish trend which may continue FY 2023-2024. In this scenario, it is strategically advantageous to identify prospective unlisted companies having good growth opportunities and intending to bring Public Issue in near future, the company would make strategic investment in such companies to earn good return on investment in medium term.

Looking at growth opportunities in the financial sector, the management has proposed to shareholders to increase the borrowing powers to expand investments.

DIGITALISATION IN NBFC SECTOR

With the increased widespread of internet access, NBFCs are offering faster, convenient and easily accessible financial services. These digital platforms provide seamless loan applications, faster processing, and personalized financial investments products, catering to the requirements of consumers.

NBFCs are at the forefront of adopting emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for automated credit scoring, fraud detections, and personalized recommendations.

ECONOMIC GROWTH DATA OVERVIEW

GDP Growth for FY24 beats all estimates, growing at 8.2% YoY. FY25 GDP forecasted to grow between 6.2-7% YoY, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Indias sovereign rating outlook to positive from stable due to robust growth and improved quality of government expenditure.

Economic indicator showcase mixed YoY performance: Significant growth in BFSI transactions and auto EV registrations and Varied results in trade balances and sentiment indices.

Lending Boost in NBFCs: NBFCs credit growth outpaces that of Banks in FY24; MFI category outshines.

Yield: NIMs rise for the NBFC sector however diversified category remains flat YoY; Banks grow NIM consistently.

Credit Expense: Credit costs witness marginal increase for both NBFCs whereas Banks show improved Credit Cost in FY24.

Profitability and Returns: Diversified category brings down NBFC sectors profitability marginally while MFI & Gold NBFCs show robust growth in returns; Banking Sectors net profit surpassed Rs. 3 trillion for the first time in FY24.

Valuation: Large NBFCs continues to command premium valuation; most PSU banks have significantly outperformed Private Banks & NBFCs over the last 3 years.

Advances expansion: Moderate credit growth (21% YoY) across NBFC categories; Disbursements continue to grow on back of stronger consumption demand.

Profitability: Absolute profit for the NBFC sector decreased by 1% YoY in FY24 vs. FY23 with most categories witnessing robust growth; diversified category drives down PAT for the sector.

Operational efficiency: Marginal improvement for Cost to Income ratio in FY24 vs. FY23; MFI & Gold NBFCs drive efficiency metrics for the sector.

Improved Asset Quality: NBFC Sector witnesses improved GNPA for the 3rd FY in a row driven by higher credit demand and improved collections efficiency; 84 bps improved from FY23, Gold and MFI category NBFCs have shown robust growth in their advance book, asset quality for them remains marginally flat.

Capital Adequacy: Most NBFCs have shown a YoY de-growth from FY23, yet players continue to be well capitalised with CRAR above the minimum requirement of 15.

CHALLENGES FOR INDIAN FINANCE INDUSTRY

There are challenges facing the finance industry that we regularly hear about from firms and the globe i.e. Operational Risk Management, Quality Data for Better Investment Decisions, Data Integration, Reporting driven by regulatory augmentation, Data Quality at Granular Levels for Accurate Aggregation Scale/ Expansion, Living with Spread Sheets and Data Governance Framework. Such Challenges can be:-

a. Increase in competition from existing players and potential new entrants. b. Adapting to evolving regulations and ensuring compliance with data privacy and consumer protection guidelines. c. Mitigating cyber security risks associated with increased reliance on technology.

OPPORTUNITIES

These NBFCs have also been key in being able to mitigate and manage the spread of risks during times of financial distress and have increasingly become recognized as complementary services to banks. On going stress in public sector banks (PSUs) because of increase bad debt, lending in rural areas deterioration has provided NBFCs with the opportunity to increase presence. The success of these NBFCs vs. PSUs can be attributed to product line, lower cost, wider and effective reach, strong risk management capabilities to check and control bad debts, and a better understanding of customer segments versus banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is actively shaping the NBFC Sector through regulations focused on transparency, governance, and consumer protection. NBFCs will need to adopt these evolving guidelines to ensure responsible practices and maintain regulatory compliances.

Strategic partnerships with traditional banks can unlock new growth opportunities for NBFCs, These collaborations can leverage the strengths of both, with banks offering their extensive infrastructures and NBFCs specialization in niche areas.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES:

There is no significant change vis-a-vis the previous financial year

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL:

The Company has instituted adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of its business and thesize of its operations. This provides a high degree of assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, theadequacy of safeguards for assets, the reliability of financial controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Moreover, the Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with the best available practices. The Board has an Audit Committee with independent directors in majority to maintain the objectivity.

Proper and adequate internal control systems are in place to ensure that all the business dealings are performed on sound business ethics and all assets are protected against loss of unauthorized use or disposition and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and properly reported.

The internal control system is designed to ensure that financial and other records are reliable for all purposes.

Based on its evaluation, the Audit Committee has concluded that, as of March 31, 2024, our internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company regards its human resource as a valuable assets. The Company has a team driven work process with completely flat organization system. This not only help us nurture leaders but also gives us capable and assured colleagues at all levels.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company follows principle of effective Corporate Governance. The endeavour of the Company is not only to comply with regulatory requirements but also to practice Corporate Governance principles that lay emphasis on integrity, transparency and overall accountability.

The Company adheres to most of the recommendations made by the SEBI and incorporated by the Stock Exchanges in the Standard Listing Agreement.

RISK AND CONCERNS:

Risk is integral part of the business operations. The Company is exposed to major risks namely credit risk, market risk, operational risk, liquidity risk and interest rate risk and has put in place measures, policies, systems, and procedures to manage and mitigate those risks.

COMPLIANCE

Our Compliance function monitors compliance with regulatory requirements laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with respect to portfolio investments and alternative investment funds activities and other business activities. The Compliance function is an interface between us and various regulators and agencies, such as SEBI, the RBI, Companies Act , depositories , Registrar and stock exchanges.

Our compliance team keeps itself updated on new regulatory requirements and communicates the requirements to sthe relevant functions together with meaningful inputs for implementation. The Compliance team also reviews the implementation status by coordinating with the respective functions.