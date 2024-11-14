iifl-logo-icon 1
Morgan Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

99.9
(-1.38%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Morgan Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta as Additional Director in Independent Director capacity.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MORGAN VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 22, 2024 and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee but subject to approval of shareholders to be obtained at the General Meeting of the company, have recommended the appointment of M/s. DHA & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 025446N) as Statutory Auditors of the company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. R. Tayal & Associates.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
MORGAN VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. To Fix the date of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. To approval Directors Report along with annexures. We would like to inform that the trading window of the company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till August 12 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. MORGAN VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. To Fix date of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. To Approve Directors Report of the Company along with annexures (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
MORGAN VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment wise Revenue Results Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024 the Balance Sheet as on that date the Statement of Cash Flows for the Financial year ended on that date and the notes thereto and to consider and approve any other items with the permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. at 37, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, New Delhi 110024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. at 37, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, New Delhi 110024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. Appointment of M/s. Singla & Singla, FRN (008779N), Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Appointment of M/s. Anuj Gupta & Associates (C.P. No. 13025), Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Morgan Ventures Limited at their meeting held on Friday, March 01, 2024 appointed Mr. Prayas Dubey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from March 01, 2024 as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Audit Committee. It is further inform that with effect from March 01, 2024, Mr. Prayas Dubey has been designated as CFO, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, KMP of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MORGAN VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s R. Tayal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

