Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares Gold ETF Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
0.22
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
64.89
31.26
Net Worth
65.11
31.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.11
31.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.51
30.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
0.48
0.17
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.79
0.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
-0.14
Cash
0.11
0.83
Total Assets
65.1
31.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.