To the Members of MPIL CORPORATION LIMITED. Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MPIL CORPORATION LIMITED which comprises of BalanceSheetas Profitand Loss, Statement 31stMarch,2024 of changes in equity and the Cash Flow theStatement Statement for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended , (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss, total comprehensive income/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Business Responsibility Report but does not include Standalone financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statementsthatgive financialposition, trueandfairviewofthe financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND As and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understandingofinternalfinancialcontrols relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company hasadequateinternalfinancialcontrols system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related toeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial . We statementsmaybe consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order") and on basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow statement and the statement in Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we Report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect totheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position its standalone financial statements;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities, with understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner by or behalf of the Company (Ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantees, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities ( Funding parties) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ( Ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The Dividend paid by the Company during the current year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in compliance of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies for payment of dividend.

f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023 : Based on our examination the Company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account using which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and has operated throughout the year (C) With respect to matter to be included in Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us , the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the act.

Annexure A to in to the Independent Auditors Report of the even date on the Ind AS financials statements of MPIL Corporation Limited

i a The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the is reasonable considering the size of the Company and nature of its year.Inouropinion,thefrequencyofverification business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c The title deeds of immoveable properties taken on lease are held in the name of the company. d. The Company has not re-valued Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e. There are no proceeding initiated against the Company for holding any benami properties under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. The Company does not have inventory, therefore Para 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to information and explanations given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess Rs Five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institution. iii. During the year the Company has made investments in, provided guarantees or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties.

The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to Companies as detailed below: (a) Based on the Audit procedures carried out by us and as per information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to Other parties as below:

Particulars Loans in (lacs) Aggregate amount paid during the year -Others 54 Balance outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date- Others 54

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures conducted by us in our opinion investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans and advances in nature of loans given, there is no stipulation as to the repayment of principal and payment of interest. There are no repayments received during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in absence of any stipulations, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the over dues of existing loans and advances in the nature of loan given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. According to the information and explanation to given to us the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans given and investments made by it.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 are not applicable and hence reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148 of the Act. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax, Goods and Services, Value Added tax and material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income tax, Goods and Services, Value Added tax and material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. There are no dues in respect Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Value Added tax, Wealth tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities. viii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded as income in the books account in the tax assessments under Income tax, 1961 as income during the year. ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan or payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by a Bank or any financial institution or government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us by the management, term loan was applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e. The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this clause is not applicable to the Company.

f. The Company does not have any subsidiary; accordingly, the requirement to report under this clause is not applicable to the company.

x a. The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is no applicable.

xi a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements are required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to information and explanations given to us the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3(xvi)(c ) of the Order is not applicable.

c. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of our audit, the Group does not have have any CICs.

xvi The Company has not incurred Cash losses in the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year and as such clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xix The provisions of Clause 3 (xx) are not applicable to the company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to Para 2(f) of the Independent Auditors; Report of even date to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financialreporting of MPIL CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.