SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹603.75
Prev. Close₹603.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹603.75
Day's Low₹603.75
52 Week's High₹1,033
52 Week's Low₹506
Book Value₹262.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.37
16.02
15.36
14.58
Net Worth
15.94
16.59
15.93
15.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.6
-0.32
1.1
5.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
3.1
7.02
13.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.1
7.02
13.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.57
3.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Milan B Dalal
Whole Time Director
Veena Dalal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keshav Jetsey
Independent Non Exe. Director
KAILASAM KRISHNAMOORTHY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Radheshyam Swami
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiren Desai
Reports by MPIL Corporation Ltd
Summary
MPIL Corporation Limited was established in 1959 as Mather Greaves Private Limited. In 1979, the name of the Company was changed to Mather and Platt (India) Limited and in 2006, the name of the Company was again changed to MPIL Corporation Limited. The Company is in the business of providing support service and consultancy including Mergers & Acquisition.Mather & Platt (India), a member of Manu Chabrias Jumbo Group was originally promoted jointly by Mather & Platt, UK, and Greaves Cotton in Aug.59 to set up a manufacturing facility to produce calenderbowls for textilie industry. Later, the Company expanded its business operations and became one of the major player in the process machinery manufacturing in India. It also engaged in manufacturing of pumps(centrifugal) and Fire protection Installations.To give more focus on each of this three areas of business, the Company demerged the Pumps Division and Fire Protection Installation Division into separate companies under the name of Mather & Platt Pumps Ltd and Mater & Platt Fire Systems Ltd. respectively. The Scheme was duly approved by the Honble High Court of Mumbai. After demerger, the Company became a fully process machinery manufacturer and it mainly catered to textile industry and food processing industry. The company originally promoted as a private limited company turned public subsequent to its maiden public offer made in April 1961. In June 1978, Greaves Cotton transferred its entire shareholding of 40% in the company
The MPIL Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹603.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPIL Corporation Ltd is ₹34.41 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MPIL Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPIL Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPIL Corporation Ltd is ₹506 and ₹1033 as of 01 Jan ‘25
MPIL Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.42%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at -38.76%, 6 Month at -8.36%, 3 Month at 0.63% and 1 Month at 5.35%.
