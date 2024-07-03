iifl-logo-icon 1
MPIL Corporation Ltd Share Price

603.75
(0.00%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open603.75
  • Day's High603.75
  • 52 Wk High1,033
  • Prev. Close603.75
  • Day's Low603.75
  • 52 Wk Low 506
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value262.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.41
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

MPIL Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

603.75

Prev. Close

603.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

603.75

Day's Low

603.75

52 Week's High

1,033

52 Week's Low

506

Book Value

262.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.15

MPIL Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MPIL Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MPIL Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MPIL Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.37

16.02

15.36

14.58

Net Worth

15.94

16.59

15.93

15.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.6

-0.32

1.1

5.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

3.1

7.02

13.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.1

7.02

13.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.57

3.52

MPIL Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MPIL Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Milan B Dalal

Whole Time Director

Veena Dalal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Keshav Jetsey

Independent Non Exe. Director

KAILASAM KRISHNAMOORTHY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Radheshyam Swami

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiren Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MPIL Corporation Ltd
Summary

Summary

MPIL Corporation Limited was established in 1959 as Mather Greaves Private Limited. In 1979, the name of the Company was changed to Mather and Platt (India) Limited and in 2006, the name of the Company was again changed to MPIL Corporation Limited. The Company is in the business of providing support service and consultancy including Mergers & Acquisition.Mather & Platt (India), a member of Manu Chabrias Jumbo Group was originally promoted jointly by Mather & Platt, UK, and Greaves Cotton in Aug.59 to set up a manufacturing facility to produce calenderbowls for textilie industry. Later, the Company expanded its business operations and became one of the major player in the process machinery manufacturing in India. It also engaged in manufacturing of pumps(centrifugal) and Fire protection Installations.To give more focus on each of this three areas of business, the Company demerged the Pumps Division and Fire Protection Installation Division into separate companies under the name of Mather & Platt Pumps Ltd and Mater & Platt Fire Systems Ltd. respectively. The Scheme was duly approved by the Honble High Court of Mumbai. After demerger, the Company became a fully process machinery manufacturer and it mainly catered to textile industry and food processing industry. The company originally promoted as a private limited company turned public subsequent to its maiden public offer made in April 1961. In June 1978, Greaves Cotton transferred its entire shareholding of 40% in the company
Company FAQs

What is the MPIL Corporation Ltd share price today?

The MPIL Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹603.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of MPIL Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPIL Corporation Ltd is ₹34.41 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MPIL Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MPIL Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPIL Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPIL Corporation Ltd is ₹506 and ₹1033 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MPIL Corporation Ltd?

MPIL Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.42%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at -38.76%, 6 Month at -8.36%, 3 Month at 0.63% and 1 Month at 5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MPIL Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MPIL Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.22 %

