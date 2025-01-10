iifl-logo-icon 1
MPIL Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

645
(2.01%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.37

16.02

15.36

14.58

Net Worth

15.94

16.59

15.93

15.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0.27

0.16

0.13

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.21

16.75

16.06

15.34

Fixed Assets

1.63

1.46

1.6

1.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.18

2.93

2.04

1.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.35

12.34

12.39

12.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.52

18.18

18.19

18.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.32

-0.27

-0.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.95

-5.52

-5.53

-5.56

Cash

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

16.21

16.75

16.05

15.34

