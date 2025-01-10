MPIL Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.37
16.02
15.36
14.58
Net Worth
15.94
16.59
15.93
15.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
0.16
0.13
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.21
16.75
16.06
15.34
Fixed Assets
1.63
1.46
1.6
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.18
2.93
2.04
1.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.35
12.34
12.39
12.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.52
18.18
18.19
18.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.32
-0.27
-0.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.95
-5.52
-5.53
-5.56
Cash
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
16.21
16.75
16.05
15.34
