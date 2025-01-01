MPIL Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.6
-0.32
1.1
5.97
Other operating items
Operating
-0.6
-0.32
1.1
5.97
Capital expenditure
0.04
-2.44
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.56
-2.76
1.1
5.98
Equity raised
27.45
26.48
26.74
27.08
Investing
-4.15
-0.42
-1.21
-5.72
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.08
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.83
23.3
26.63
27.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.