Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

MPIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday November 08 2024 interalia To consider and to take on record the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Any other matter if any Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024, along with the Limited Review Report The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MPIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday August 12 2024 interalia To consider and to take on record the Un-Audited Financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 To consider the notice of 65th Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix date time and mode of convening the aforesaid meeting and also to approve the directors report forming part of the Annual Report of the Company and also to fix the book closure period for the same. Any other matter if any 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024, along with the Limited Review Report 2. Approved to hold the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday September 24, 2024. The Notice of the AGM along with Explanatory Statement, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Book Closure date and related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. 3. Reappointment of Mr. Radheshyam Swami (DIN: 08449295) as Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years with effect from August 09, 2024 to August 08, 2029, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. Pursuant to the listing requirements, brief profile is enclosed herewith as per Annexure I The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.15 p.m. and concluded at 2.45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

MPIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Tuesday May 21 2024 interalia: 1. To consider and to take on record the Audited Financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend of dividend if any Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Recommended a Dividend of 9 % (? 0.9 only) per equity shares of ?. 10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 p.m and concluded at 1.10 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024