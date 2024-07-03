MPIL Corporation Ltd Summary

MPIL Corporation Limited was established in 1959 as Mather Greaves Private Limited. In 1979, the name of the Company was changed to Mather and Platt (India) Limited and in 2006, the name of the Company was again changed to MPIL Corporation Limited. The Company is in the business of providing support service and consultancy including Mergers & Acquisition.Mather & Platt (India), a member of Manu Chabrias Jumbo Group was originally promoted jointly by Mather & Platt, UK, and Greaves Cotton in Aug.59 to set up a manufacturing facility to produce calenderbowls for textilie industry. Later, the Company expanded its business operations and became one of the major player in the process machinery manufacturing in India. It also engaged in manufacturing of pumps(centrifugal) and Fire protection Installations.To give more focus on each of this three areas of business, the Company demerged the Pumps Division and Fire Protection Installation Division into separate companies under the name of Mather & Platt Pumps Ltd and Mater & Platt Fire Systems Ltd. respectively. The Scheme was duly approved by the Honble High Court of Mumbai. After demerger, the Company became a fully process machinery manufacturer and it mainly catered to textile industry and food processing industry. The company originally promoted as a private limited company turned public subsequent to its maiden public offer made in April 1961. In June 1978, Greaves Cotton transferred its entire shareholding of 40% in the company to Mather & Platt, UK. Subsequent to this development Mather & Platt, UK has transferred and vested all its other business interests in India to Mather & Platt (India) Ltd. Again in June 1979, the company was converted as a public limited company. To reduce the foreign shareholding in the company to 40% MPIL went public again in March 1990. During 1995-96, new products were introduced like lime oil extraction plant, chilli processing, mushroom processing, canning etc.The Company sold its entire holding in the share capital of Mather and Platt Fire Systems Limited (MPFSL). Consequently, MPFSL ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company effective from 9th November, 2005.