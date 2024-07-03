MRC Agrotech Ltd Summary

MRC Agrotech Limited was originally incorporated in the name of MRC Exim Limited on October 12, 2015. The Company name was thereafter changed from MRC Exim Limited to MRC Agrotech Limited on 30 September,2021. The Promoters of the Company are Kirit Kumar Shah and Chandu K. Jain. The primary focus revolves around the shift towards chemical-free, regenerative, and commercial-scale farming practices, specializing in aromatic crops. The Companys business is mostly located in Maharashtra.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was earlier involved in buying, selling, reselling, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods, kinds, metals, jewelries on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere. In December 2017, the Company came up with an IPO of 30,00,00 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.5 Crore. The Company got listed on BSE SME IPO Platform in November, 2017.During the year 2022-23, the Company changed its business to the following:To cultivate, grow, produce, harvest raise or deal in agriculture produce as agriculturists, farmers or gardeners and to set up processing unit for import, export, distribute or deal in agriculture produce of all description, like fruits, vegetable, seeds and herbal products and trade in all the products required for cultivation, harvesting, production and developments of seeds, vegetable, fruits and herbal items.To cultivate, grow, produce or deal in agriculture produce and to carry on the business of agriculturists, farmers, gardeners, dairymen, dairy farmers, and to acquire, hold, buy or acquire freehold or leasehold agriculture land, farm, garden or any other, property and to act as growers of corn, hay, straw, seeds or animal feed and to deal in live-stock and deal in such business as may be required by farmers and dealers of agriculture produce.To carry on the business of planters, growers and cultivators of seeds, vegetable, fruits and herbs and to cultivate, grow, produce or deal in vegetable, fruits and herbs and to undertake the activities for its processing, preservation or storage with the installation for plant, machinery, cold storage, air conditioning, refrigeration and other equipments and to provide consulting and support services.