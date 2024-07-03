iifl-logo-icon 1
MRC Agrotech Ltd Share Price

15.77
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.1
  • Day's High16.1
  • 52 Wk High20.5
  • Prev. Close16.1
  • Day's Low15.3
  • 52 Wk Low 10.25
  • Turnover (lac)17.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MRC Agrotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

16.1

Prev. Close

16.1

Turnover(Lac.)

17.03

Day's High

16.1

Day's Low

15.3

52 Week's High

20.5

52 Week's Low

10.25

Book Value

14.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MRC Agrotech Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MRC Agrotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MRC Agrotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.09%

Non-Promoter- 76.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MRC Agrotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.25

2.34

1.97

1.63

Net Worth

13.67

12.76

12.39

12.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.78

16.92

14.54

23.64

yoy growth (%)

-65.79

16.31

-38.48

46.68

Raw materials

-5.59

-16.8

-13.84

-22.79

As % of sales

96.67

99.32

95.2

96.41

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.24

-0.34

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

0.11

0.14

0.24

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.09

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.09

Working capital

0.63

-1.78

3.06

3.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.79

16.31

-38.48

46.68

Op profit growth

10.26

-23.95

3.87

25.17

EBIT growth

14.79

-32.23

-30.63

46.87

Net profit growth

44.23

-50.65

-434.26

-136.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

14.66

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

14.66

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.7

MRC Agrotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MRC Agrotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nilamben Vijaykumar Mehra

Independent Director

Jitendra D Jain

Company Secretary

Rahul Mathur

Additional Director

Sadanandan AC

Chairman & Director

Ashok Singh

Whole Time Director

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Additional Director

Swati Sharma

Independent Director

Shweta Mundra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MRC Agrotech Ltd

Summary

MRC Agrotech Limited was originally incorporated in the name of MRC Exim Limited on October 12, 2015. The Company name was thereafter changed from MRC Exim Limited to MRC Agrotech Limited on 30 September,2021. The Promoters of the Company are Kirit Kumar Shah and Chandu K. Jain. The primary focus revolves around the shift towards chemical-free, regenerative, and commercial-scale farming practices, specializing in aromatic crops. The Companys business is mostly located in Maharashtra.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was earlier involved in buying, selling, reselling, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods, kinds, metals, jewelries on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere. In December 2017, the Company came up with an IPO of 30,00,00 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.5 Crore. The Company got listed on BSE SME IPO Platform in November, 2017.During the year 2022-23, the Company changed its business to the following:To cultivate, grow, produce, harvest raise or deal in agriculture produce as agriculturists, farmers or gardeners and to set up processing unit for import, export, distribute or deal in agriculture produce of all description, like fruits, vegetable, seeds and herbal products and trade in all the products required for cultivation, harvesting, production and developments of seeds, vegetable, fruits and herbal items.To culti
Company FAQs

What is the MRC Agrotech Ltd share price today?

The MRC Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd is ₹32.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MRC Agrotech Ltd is 0 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MRC Agrotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRC Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRC Agrotech Ltd is ₹10.25 and ₹20.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MRC Agrotech Ltd?

MRC Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.82%, 3 Years at -6.82%, 1 Year at 33.61%, 6 Month at 29.42%, 3 Month at 0.44% and 1 Month at 4.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MRC Agrotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MRC Agrotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.91 %

