Open₹16.1
Prev. Close₹16.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.03
Day's High₹16.1
Day's Low₹15.3
52 Week's High₹20.5
52 Week's Low₹10.25
Book Value₹14.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.25
2.34
1.97
1.63
Net Worth
13.67
12.76
12.39
12.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.78
16.92
14.54
23.64
yoy growth (%)
-65.79
16.31
-38.48
46.68
Raw materials
-5.59
-16.8
-13.84
-22.79
As % of sales
96.67
99.32
95.2
96.41
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.24
-0.34
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
0.11
0.14
0.24
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.09
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.09
Working capital
0.63
-1.78
3.06
3.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.79
16.31
-38.48
46.68
Op profit growth
10.26
-23.95
3.87
25.17
EBIT growth
14.79
-32.23
-30.63
46.87
Net profit growth
44.23
-50.65
-434.26
-136.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
14.66
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
14.66
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nilamben Vijaykumar Mehra
Independent Director
Jitendra D Jain
Company Secretary
Rahul Mathur
Additional Director
Sadanandan AC
Chairman & Director
Ashok Singh
Whole Time Director
Sanjay Kumar Singh
Additional Director
Swati Sharma
Independent Director
Shweta Mundra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MRC Agrotech Ltd
Summary
MRC Agrotech Limited was originally incorporated in the name of MRC Exim Limited on October 12, 2015. The Company name was thereafter changed from MRC Exim Limited to MRC Agrotech Limited on 30 September,2021. The Promoters of the Company are Kirit Kumar Shah and Chandu K. Jain. The primary focus revolves around the shift towards chemical-free, regenerative, and commercial-scale farming practices, specializing in aromatic crops. The Companys business is mostly located in Maharashtra.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was earlier involved in buying, selling, reselling, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods, kinds, metals, jewelries on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere. In December 2017, the Company came up with an IPO of 30,00,00 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.5 Crore. The Company got listed on BSE SME IPO Platform in November, 2017.During the year 2022-23, the Company changed its business to the following:To cultivate, grow, produce, harvest raise or deal in agriculture produce as agriculturists, farmers or gardeners and to set up processing unit for import, export, distribute or deal in agriculture produce of all description, like fruits, vegetable, seeds and herbal products and trade in all the products required for cultivation, harvesting, production and developments of seeds, vegetable, fruits and herbal items.To culti
Read More
The MRC Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd is ₹32.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MRC Agrotech Ltd is 0 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRC Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRC Agrotech Ltd is ₹10.25 and ₹20.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MRC Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.82%, 3 Years at -6.82%, 1 Year at 33.61%, 6 Month at 29.42%, 3 Month at 0.44% and 1 Month at 4.68%.
