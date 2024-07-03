Summary

MRC Agrotech Limited was originally incorporated in the name of MRC Exim Limited on October 12, 2015. The Company name was thereafter changed from MRC Exim Limited to MRC Agrotech Limited on 30 September,2021. The Promoters of the Company are Kirit Kumar Shah and Chandu K. Jain. The primary focus revolves around the shift towards chemical-free, regenerative, and commercial-scale farming practices, specializing in aromatic crops. The Companys business is mostly located in Maharashtra.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was earlier involved in buying, selling, reselling, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods, kinds, metals, jewelries on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere. In December 2017, the Company came up with an IPO of 30,00,00 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.5 Crore. The Company got listed on BSE SME IPO Platform in November, 2017.During the year 2022-23, the Company changed its business to the following:To cultivate, grow, produce, harvest raise or deal in agriculture produce as agriculturists, farmers or gardeners and to set up processing unit for import, export, distribute or deal in agriculture produce of all description, like fruits, vegetable, seeds and herbal products and trade in all the products required for cultivation, harvesting, production and developments of seeds, vegetable, fruits and herbal items.To culti

