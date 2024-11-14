|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per document attached. Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For MRC Agrotech Limited Compliance Officer (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per document attached. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting for the meeting held on 25.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per document attached. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Please find attached herewith additional as required by your good office. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) PLEASE FIND ATTACHED HEREWITH AS CAPTIONED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Please find attached herewith revised outcome of Board Meeting with additional details as required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to take place on 14th August 2024 interalia to consider the following. 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial statements along with limited review report for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. This is for your information and records Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For MRC Agrotech Limited Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith the intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 02.05.2024 Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For MRC Agrotech Limited Autorised Signatory / Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Dear Sir, In continuation to our intimation dated 02.05.2024 for adjournment of meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Scheme III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company and Allotment committee met today i.e. 03.05.2024. Please find attached the outcome of meeting of Board of Directors and Allotment Committee held today ie. 3rd May, 2024. For MRC Agrotech Limited Compliance Officer/ Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the document attached As per document attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|MRC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider revise and approve the increase of authorized capital up to Rs. 205000 000/-(Twenty Crore Fifty Lakhs Only). The company hitherto on 29th December 2023 passed a board resolution to increase authorized share capital from Rs. 105000000/- to Rs. 175000000/ subject to approval of shareholders in general meeting. However a revision of the same with an increase up to Rs. 205000000/- (Twenty Crore Fifty Lakhs Only) will be taken up in the proposed board meeting on 30th January 2024. 2) To consider and fix the EGM date afresh and consider a draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (Hitherto on 29th December 2023 the board has passed a resolution to hold EGM on Friday 24th February 2024). 3) Any other business with the permission of Chair. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
