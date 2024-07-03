iifl-logo-icon 1
MRC Agrotech Ltd Quarterly Results

15.89
(1.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

3.91

3.71

2.71

3.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.91

3.71

2.71

3.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.2

0.15

0.5

Total Income

4.05

3.91

2.86

4.34

Total Expenditure

3.76

3.37

2.7

3.58

PBIDT

0.29

0.54

0.16

0.76

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.29

0.54

0.16

0.77

Depreciation

0.06

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.12

0.02

0.18

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.19

0.42

0.14

0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0

0.03

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.14

0.42

0.11

0.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.14

0.42

0.11

0.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

0.4

0.01

0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.51

10.42

21.51

10.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.41

14.55

5.9

19.79

PBDTM(%)

7.41

14.55

5.9

20.05

PATM(%)

4.85

11.32

5.16

15.36

