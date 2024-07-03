MRC Agrotech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
3.91
3.71
2.71
3.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.91
3.71
2.71
3.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.2
0.15
0.5
Total Income
4.05
3.91
2.86
4.34
Total Expenditure
3.76
3.37
2.7
3.58
PBIDT
0.29
0.54
0.16
0.76
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.29
0.54
0.16
0.77
Depreciation
0.06
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.12
0.02
0.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.19
0.42
0.14
0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0
0.03
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
0.42
0.11
0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
0.42
0.11
0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
0.4
0.01
0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.51
10.42
21.51
10.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.41
14.55
5.9
19.79
PBDTM(%)
7.41
14.55
5.9
20.05
PATM(%)
4.85
11.32
5.16
15.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.