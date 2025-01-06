iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MRC Agrotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.77
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

MRC Agrotech Ltd

MRC Agrotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

0.11

0.14

0.24

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.09

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.09

Working capital

0.63

-1.78

3.06

3.35

Other operating items

Operating

0.7

-1.79

3.19

3.47

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.13

0.02

Free cash flow

0.7

-1.79

3.32

3.49

Equity raised

3.25

3.31

3.02

13.51

Investing

-1

0

-2.38

2.06

Financing

0.56

2.8

4.06

2.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.52

4.31

8.02

21.54

