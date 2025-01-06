MRC Agrotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
0.11
0.14
0.24
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.09
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.09
Working capital
0.63
-1.78
3.06
3.35
Other operating items
Operating
0.7
-1.79
3.19
3.47
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.13
0.02
Free cash flow
0.7
-1.79
3.32
3.49
Equity raised
3.25
3.31
3.02
13.51
Investing
-1
0
-2.38
2.06
Financing
0.56
2.8
4.06
2.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.52
4.31
8.02
21.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.