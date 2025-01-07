iifl-logo-icon 1
MRC Agrotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.89
(1.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.78

16.92

14.54

23.64

yoy growth (%)

-65.79

16.31

-38.48

46.68

Raw materials

-5.59

-16.8

-13.84

-22.79

As % of sales

96.67

99.32

95.2

96.41

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.24

-0.34

-0.42

As % of sales

4.41

1.44

2.4

1.81

Other costs

-0.33

-0.22

-0.81

-0.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.71

1.33

5.62

3.68

Operating profit

-0.39

-0.35

-0.47

-0.45

OPM

-6.8

-2.11

-3.23

-1.91

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.09

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

Other income

0.58

0.58

0.68

0.75

Profit before tax

0.13

0.11

0.14

0.24

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.09

Tax rate

-26.26

-35.68

-0.84

-40.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.07

0.14

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.18

Net profit

0.1

0.07

0.14

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

44.23

-50.65

-434.26

-136.3

NPM

1.78

0.42

0.99

-0.18

