|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.78
16.92
14.54
23.64
yoy growth (%)
-65.79
16.31
-38.48
46.68
Raw materials
-5.59
-16.8
-13.84
-22.79
As % of sales
96.67
99.32
95.2
96.41
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.24
-0.34
-0.42
As % of sales
4.41
1.44
2.4
1.81
Other costs
-0.33
-0.22
-0.81
-0.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.71
1.33
5.62
3.68
Operating profit
-0.39
-0.35
-0.47
-0.45
OPM
-6.8
-2.11
-3.23
-1.91
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.09
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
Other income
0.58
0.58
0.68
0.75
Profit before tax
0.13
0.11
0.14
0.24
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.09
Tax rate
-26.26
-35.68
-0.84
-40.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.07
0.14
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.18
Net profit
0.1
0.07
0.14
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
44.23
-50.65
-434.26
-136.3
NPM
1.78
0.42
0.99
-0.18
