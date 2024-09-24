|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Please find attached herewith additional as required by your good office. Please find attached herewith revised outcome of Board Meeting with additional details as required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) As per document attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Please find attached herewith Revised Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
