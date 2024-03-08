iifl-logo-icon 1
MRC Agrotech Ltd EGM

MRC Agrotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Jan 20243 Apr 2024
Board of Directors have approved and resolved the draft notice of EGM to hold EGM of shareholders on 3rd April 2024, and the board has empowered Director and CEO Mr. Ashok Singh to take all necessary measures in holding the EGM on 3rd April 2024. As per document attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024) Please find attached herewith Corrigendum to EGM Notice along with revised EGM notice as per instructions received from BSE. This is for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) As per document attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Please find attached herewith the Outcome of EGM of MRC AGROTECH LIMITED. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) As per Document attached. The Company received revised scrutinizers report from the scrutinizer due to typographical error. Uploading the revised report. Kindly take this on records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024)
EGM10 Nov 202324 Feb 2024
PFA as captioned Please note, due to unavoidable reasons company shall not be able to convene EGM on 20th December. Company shall post Notice of EGM with revised date shortly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Approval of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, which is going to be held on Friday, 24th February, 2024. The Board has also appointed the scrutinizer for the aforementioned EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023)

