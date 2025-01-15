iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 202531 Dec 2024
MRP Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon.
Board Meeting29 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
MRP Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve fund raising by issue of shares on preferential basis and to consider all others matters incidental thereto. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, November 29, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202419 Sep 2024
MRP Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Audit report thereon. MRP Agro Limited has submitted to BSE the financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
MRP Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters for holding AGM Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Thursday September 05, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
MRP Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to take on record limited review report thereon. MRP Agro Limited has submitted to BSE Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. MRP Agro Limited has submitted to BSE the outcome of Board Meeting held on July 15, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202425 Apr 2024
MRP Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to take on record Audit Report thereon. MRP Agro Limited has submitted to BSE outcome of Board Meeting held on May 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

