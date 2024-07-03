SectorTrading
Open₹145.1
Prev. Close₹145.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.14
Day's High₹151.5
Day's Low₹138
52 Week's High₹161
52 Week's Low₹42.25
Book Value₹14.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.53
P/E62.01
EPS2.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.04
2.98
2.98
2.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.92
5.04
4.74
4.4
Net Worth
12.96
8.02
7.72
7.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
20.27
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-19.51
As % of sales
96.26
Employee costs
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.35
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
-0.08
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Kumar Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Raksha Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepak Luhar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santosh Kumar Lohiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gunjan Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
MRP Agro Limited was originally incorporated on April 13, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with the name MRP Agro Private Limited. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from MRP Agro Private Limited to MRP Agro Limited on September 16, 2020.The Company is engaged in trading of food grains, fly-ash and coal including Import and Export of such products with a large base of ever growing consumers. The Company has built a strong market and purchase such products domestically for supply to its consumers. The Company has trading network in urban and rural areas.As Company deals in trading of Food Grains, sales and marketing play a key role in ensuring that the corporate and products brands communicate and reach out to the customers in proper way; helping the Company in selling its strong value proposition of purity, quality and healthy grains. Apart from this, the Company is having the local mandi license for purchase of food grains via auction from local market of Tikamgarh,Madhya Pradesh. Also, Company is registered dealer with Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Jharkhand for Purchase of Mineral such as Coal.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 8,10,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.24 Crores in February, 2021.
The MRP Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹151 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRP Agro Ltd is ₹151.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MRP Agro Ltd is 62.01 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRP Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRP Agro Ltd is ₹42.25 and ₹161 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MRP Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.03%, 3 Years at 113.21%, 1 Year at 233.64%, 6 Month at 29.55%, 3 Month at 27.56% and 1 Month at -4.10%.
