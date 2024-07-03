iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MRP Agro Ltd Share Price

151
(4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open145.1
  • Day's High151.5
  • 52 Wk High161
  • Prev. Close145.1
  • Day's Low138
  • 52 Wk Low 42.25
  • Turnover (lac)21.14
  • P/E62.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.62
  • EPS2.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

MRP Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

145.1

Prev. Close

145.1

Turnover(Lac.)

21.14

Day's High

151.5

Day's Low

138

52 Week's High

161

52 Week's Low

42.25

Book Value

14.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.53

P/E

62.01

EPS

2.34

Divi. Yield

0

MRP Agro Ltd Corporate Action

6 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

MRP Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

MRP Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.19%

Non-Promoter- 27.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MRP Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.04

2.98

2.98

2.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.92

5.04

4.74

4.4

Net Worth

12.96

8.02

7.72

7.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

20.27

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-19.51

As % of sales

96.26

Employee costs

-0.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.35

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

-0.08

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

MRP Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MRP Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Kumar Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Raksha Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepak Luhar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santosh Kumar Lohiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gunjan Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MRP Agro Ltd

Summary

MRP Agro Limited was originally incorporated on April 13, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with the name MRP Agro Private Limited. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from MRP Agro Private Limited to MRP Agro Limited on September 16, 2020.The Company is engaged in trading of food grains, fly-ash and coal including Import and Export of such products with a large base of ever growing consumers. The Company has built a strong market and purchase such products domestically for supply to its consumers. The Company has trading network in urban and rural areas.As Company deals in trading of Food Grains, sales and marketing play a key role in ensuring that the corporate and products brands communicate and reach out to the customers in proper way; helping the Company in selling its strong value proposition of purity, quality and healthy grains. Apart from this, the Company is having the local mandi license for purchase of food grains via auction from local market of Tikamgarh,Madhya Pradesh. Also, Company is registered dealer with Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Jharkhand for Purchase of Mineral such as Coal.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 8,10,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.24 Crores in February, 2021.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MRP Agro Ltd share price today?

The MRP Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹151 today.

What is the Market Cap of MRP Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRP Agro Ltd is ₹151.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MRP Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MRP Agro Ltd is 62.01 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MRP Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRP Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRP Agro Ltd is ₹42.25 and ₹161 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MRP Agro Ltd?

MRP Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.03%, 3 Years at 113.21%, 1 Year at 233.64%, 6 Month at 29.55%, 3 Month at 27.56% and 1 Month at -4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MRP Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MRP Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR MRP Agro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.