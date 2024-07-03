MRP Agro Ltd Summary

MRP Agro Limited was originally incorporated on April 13, 2018 as a Private Limited Company with the name MRP Agro Private Limited. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from MRP Agro Private Limited to MRP Agro Limited on September 16, 2020.The Company is engaged in trading of food grains, fly-ash and coal including Import and Export of such products with a large base of ever growing consumers. The Company has built a strong market and purchase such products domestically for supply to its consumers. The Company has trading network in urban and rural areas.As Company deals in trading of Food Grains, sales and marketing play a key role in ensuring that the corporate and products brands communicate and reach out to the customers in proper way; helping the Company in selling its strong value proposition of purity, quality and healthy grains. Apart from this, the Company is having the local mandi license for purchase of food grains via auction from local market of Tikamgarh,Madhya Pradesh. Also, Company is registered dealer with Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Jharkhand for Purchase of Mineral such as Coal.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 8,10,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.24 Crores in February, 2021.