BOARDS REPORT

To

The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 06th (Sixth) Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized as below:

Based on Standalone Financial Statement:-

(Amount in Lakhs) Particulars Current Year (2023-24) Previous Year ((2022-23) Revenue from operations 4319.57 2832.67 Other income (net) 16.01 4.57 Total Income 4335.58 2837.24 Less: Operating & Administrative expenses 4192.61 2792.01 Profit Before Depreciation Interest & Tax 142.97 45.23 Less: Depreciation and amortization expense 0.33 0.41 Finance costs 9.40 4.14 Profit before exceptional item and tax 133.23 40.68 Exceptional item - - Profit before tax (PBT) 133.23 40.68 Tax expense 33.60 10.15 Profit after tax for the year (PAT) 99.63 30.53

2. OPERATION & REVIEW:

Revenue from the operations of your Company for the year 2023-24 was Rs.4319.57 Lakhs which is 52.49% more than Rs. 2832.67 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit before Depreciation Interest & Tax for the current year was Rs. 142.97 Lakhs against Rs. 45.23 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit after tax for the current year at Rs. 99.63 Lakhs was increased by 226.24% over Rs. 30.53 Lakhs in the previous year. Detailed report on operations of and structure of Business of the Company has been included in Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

As on 31 March, 2024, The Authorized Capital of the Company was Rs.1200 Lakhs (Rupees Twelve crores only) consisting of 120.00 Lakhs (One Crores Twenty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs.10 each and the Issue and Paid up Capital of the Company was 1003.527 Lakhs (Rupees Ten crore three lakh fifty-two thousand seven hundred only) consisting of 1,00,35,270 (One crore thirty-five thousand two hundred seventy) equity shares of Rs.10 each.

i. Preferential Issue

The company has issued and allotted 3,66,000 (Three Lakhs Sixty-Six Thousand only) equity shares on August 19, 2023 on preferential basis in consideration of cash at face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each and issue price of Rs. 107.55 (Rupees One Hundred Seven and fifty-five paise Only) per equity share including premium of Rs. 97.55 (Rupees Ninety-Seven and Fifty-five paise Only) per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 3,93,63,300, thereby the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs. 3,34,50,900 /- (Rupees three crores thirty-four lakhs fifty thousand nine hundred only).

ii. Bonus Issue

The company has issued and allotted 66,90,180 ((Sixty-six lakhs ninety thousand one hundred eighty shares Only) fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2023, in the proportion of Two fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every one fully paid equity share of Rs.10/- each held (Ratio 2:1) held by the equity shareholders of the Company, thereby the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs. 10,03,52,700 /- (Rupees Ten crore three lakh fifty-two thousand seven hundred only).

4. DIVIDEND

The Board thinks that the profits should be retained for the expansion of the Company, which is in pipeline for more growth and value addition to the company and forming a strong business base so that revenue flows from many channels and hence the Directors of your Company do not recommend any dividend for FY 2023-24.

5. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the period under review, there is no unpaid/unclaimed dividend which is required to transfer in IEPF (Investor Education and Protection Fund) as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve account during the reporting period.

7. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

During the financial year, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and hence no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

8. CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There is no material change and commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

10. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Information on conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided hereunder:

PARTICULARS REMARKS A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY: • the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; The Corporation is taking due care for using electricity in the office and its sites. The Corporation usually takes care for optimum utilization of energy. We are trying to minimize use of energy by using good rated and energy efficient appliances in factory as well as office premises. • the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; • the capital investment on energy conservation equipments; B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION: • the efforts made towards technology absorption; NIL • the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; NIL • in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- (a) the details of technology imported; (b) the year of import; ajtt (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; NIL (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; Not applicable since 5 years period is over • the expenditure incurred on Research and Development During the financial year, the Company has not spent any amount towards research & development activity. C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: • The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows Nil

11. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

No company become or/ceased to be its Subsidiaries, Joint Venture or Associate Companies during the year. There are no subsidiaries, associate companies and joint venture companies of the Company as on the date of the closure of the financial year. Accordingly, the reporting on the performance and financial position of the Subsidiaries, joint ventures & associate companies is not applicable.

12. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

As a global enterprise, the company is exposed to a range of external as well as internal risks that have a significant impact on its performance. In order to efficiently manage such risk, the Company has established a well-defined process of risk management, wherein the identification, analysis and assessment of the various risks, measuring of the probable impact of such risks, formulation of risk mitigation strategy and implementation of the same takes place in a structured manner. Though the various risks associated with the business cannot be eliminated completely, all efforts are made to minimize the impact of such risks on the operations of the Company. Our robust internal control system, for minimizing the risk, propels our culture of informed and responsible risk handling for attaining the organizational objectives with optimum utilization of resources.

13. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

Details of related party transactions for the year under review are given in Form AOC-2 as Annexure-I to this report. All transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee of the Company. Prior omnibus approval was obtained for Related Party Transactions for transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and are at arms length. All Related Party Transactions are subjected to independent review by a reputed accounting firm to establish compliance with the requirements of Related Party Transactions under the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the particulars of Loan given, Guarantees given and Investments made and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee, security provided to be utilized by the receipt are provided in the audited financial statements of the Company read with noted on accounts forming part of the financial statements.

15. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Board of Directors

The Board comprises highly experienced persons of repute and eminence. The Board composition is in conformity with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time. As on date of this Annual Report, the Board of the Company comprises of Four (04) Directors; One Managing Director (Executive Director), one Non-Executive Director and two being Independent Directors. As on the date of this report, the Board of the company constitutes of the following directors:

S.No Name of Director DIN Number Designation 1. Mr. Manish Kumar Jain 08110055 Chairman and Managing Director 2. Mrs. Raksha Jain 08110056 Non-Executive Director 3. Mr. Deepak Luhar 08906642 Independent Director 4. Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya 08534024 Independent Director

During the year under review, there are no changes occurred on the Board of the company:

Change in Designation

During the year under review, there was no change in the Designation of any Director of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provision of Section 2(51) read with Section 203 of the Act read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as on the date of this report, Mr. Manish Kumar Jain is the Managing Director of the Company, Ms. Gunjan Gupta is the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company and Mr. Neetesh Sahu is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

During the period under review, there was the appointment of Ms. Gunjan Gupta as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company in the board meeting on October 16, 2023, due to the resignation of Mr. Avinash Aswani from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f 15th October 2023.

i. Retire by Rotation- Mrs. Raksha Jain

Pursuant to Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, one-third of the directors of the company are liable to retire by rotation, and if eligible, they can offer themselves for the re-appointment. In this Annual General Meeting, Mrs. Raksha Jain (DIN: 08110056), Non-Executive Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible to offer herself for re-appointment.

The particulars of directors seeking appointment/ re-appointment/ liable to retire by rotation at this AGM are given in the Annexure to the explanatory statement enclosed to the notice of the AGM.

ii. Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") The Board has adopted a process for evaluating its performance and effectiveness as well as that of its Committees and carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees and the Directors individually. The Board and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The evaluation criteria included various aspects such as, functionality of Board, compositions, process & procedures including adequate & timely information, attendance, delegation of responsibility, decision making, roles & responsibility including monitoring, benchmarking, feedback relationship with the stakeholders and as provided by the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by SEBI dated January 05, 2017. In a separate meeting of the Independent Directors, performance of the Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman was also evaluated, on the basis of pre-set criterion. During the year, Board Evaluation cycle was completed by the Company internally which included the Evaluation of the Board as a whole, Board Committees and Peer Evaluation of the Directors. The Board was satisfied with the contribution of directors, in their respective capacities and as a team.

iii. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The policy on nomination and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees has been formulated in terms of the provision of The Companies act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in order to pay equitable remuneration to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and employees of the Company and to harmonize the aspiration of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company.

The Remuneration Policy has been updated on the website of the Company at http://www.mrpagro.com/investors.php. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate Annexure-IV forming part of this report. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company. Any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

iv. Details of Directors Remuneration

The information relating to remuneration paid to directors as required under Section 197(12) of Companies Act, is given under Annexure-III.

v. Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the ‘Criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149(6) of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and applicable provisions of Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

vi. Certificate of Practicing Company Secretary

The Company has obtained a certificate from M/s MSV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Jaipur stating that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred/ disqualified from being appointed /continuing as Directors of any company, by the SEBI and Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such Statutory authority, under Annexure- B.

16. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee Governance. The evaluation covered functioning and composition of the Board and its committees, understanding of the roles and responsibilities, experience, competencies, participation at the Board and Committee meetings, corporate governance practices etc.

Evaluation of the Board and its compositions was carried out through a defined process covering the areas of the Boards functioning viz. composition of the Board and Committees, understanding of roles and responsibilities, experience and competencies, contribution at the meetings etc.

17. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMPLIANCE TO SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Board of Directors of the Company met seven (07) times during the year i.e. on 26.04.2023, 15.06.2023, 19.08.2023, 28.08.2023, 16.10.2023, 01.11.2023 and 13.01.2024. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Secretarial Standard 1 (relating to meetings of the Board of Directors) and Secretarial Standard 2 (relating to General meetings) during the year.

Attendance of Directors during the Board Meeting

S. No Name of Director No. of meeting attended No. of meeting held 1. Mr. Manish Kumar Jain 7 7 2. Mrs. Raksha Jain 7 7 3. Mr. Deepak Luhar 7 7 4. Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya 7 7

18. GENERAL BODY MEETING

I. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

The date, time and venue of the Annual General Meetings held during preceding three years are as follows:

Meeting No. Financial Year Date Time Venue 3rd 2020-21 Wednesday, September 29. 2021 11:00 AM House No. 100, First Floor, Ward No.23, Infront of Thane Ajak Civil Line Road, Tikamgarh- 472001, Madhya Pradesh, India 4TH 2021-22 Thursday, September 29, 2022 11:00 AM House No. 100, First Floor, Ward No.23, Infront of Thane Ajak Civil Line Road, Tikamgarh- 472001, Madhya Pradesh, India 5th 2022-23 Wednesday, September 20, 2023 11:00 AM House No. 100, First Floor, Ward No.23, Infront of Thane Ajak Civil Line Road, Tikamgarh- 472001, Madhya Pradesh, India

II. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING:

During the period under review, no Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members was held.

III. POSTAL BALLOT

A Special Resolution was passed through Postal Ballot during the financial year 2023-24 for raising funds by creating issuing, offering and allotting 3,66,000 (Three Lakh Sixty six thousand ) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each at a price of Rs. 107.55 (Rupees One Hundred Seven and fifty-five paise Only) per equity share (including premium of Rs. 97.55 (Rupees Ninety-Seven and Fifty-five paise Only) per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 3,93,63,300 (Rupees Three Crore Ninety Three Lakhs Sixty three thousand three hundred Only) on a preferential basis.

19. BOARD COMMITTEES

With a view to have more focused attention on business and for better governance and accountability, the Board has the following mandatory committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The terms of reference of these Committees are determined by the Board and their relevance reviewed from time to time. Meetings of each of these Committees are convened by the respective Chairman of the Committee. The Board supervises the execution of its responsibilities by the Committees and is responsible for their action. The minutes and proceedings of the meetings of all Committees are placed before the Board for review. The Minutes of the Committee Meetings are sent to all members of the Committee individually and tabled at the Board Meetings. Following are the details of Board Committees;

1. Audit Committee

Our Company has constituted an Audit Committee ("Audit Committee"), vide Board Resolution dated October 15, 2020, as per the applicable provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and also to comply with Regulation 18 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 applicable upon listing of the Companys Equity shares on SME platform of BSE, the constituted Audit Committee comprises following members:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Deepak Luhar Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya Member Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Manish Kumar Jain Member Chairman cum Managing Director

The Audit Committee met Six (06) times during the year i.e. on 26.04.2023, 15.06.2023, 28.08.2023, 16.10.2023, 01.11.2023, and 13.01.2024. Attendance of Directors in Audit Committee during the Board Meeting

Name of Director No. of meeting attended No. of meeting held Mr. Deepak Luhar 6 6 Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya 6 6 Mr. Manish Kumar Jain 6 6

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to answer shareholder queries. The scope and function of the Audit Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure: The Audit Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the Board, to carry out the functions of the Audit Committee as approved by the Board.

B. Meetings of the Committee:

The committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than 120 days shall elapse between any two meetings. The quorum for the meeting shall be either two members or one third of the members of the committee, whichever is higher but there shall be presence of minimum two Independent members at each meeting.

C. Role and Powers:

The Role of Audit Committee together with its powers as Part C of Schedule II of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015 as amended and Companies Act, 2013 shall be as under:

1. Oversight of the listed entitys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity;

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval;

5. Reviewing, with the management, the half yearly financial statements before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to;

> matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

> changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

> major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

> significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

> compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

> disclosure of any related party transactions;

> modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses/application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

7. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

8. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

12. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

14. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

15. The Audit Committee may call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

16. Discussing with the statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

17. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

18. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as postaudit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

19. The Audit Committee shall have authority to investigate into any matter in relation to the items specified in section 177(4) of Companies Act 2013 or referred to it by the Board.

20. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

21. To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

22. Approving the appointment of the Chief Financial Officer (i.e. the whole time finance director or any other person heading the finance function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc., of the candidate; and;

23. Audit committee shall oversee the vigil mechanism.

24. Audit Committee will facilitate KMP/auditor(s) of the Company to be heard in its meetings.

25. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee or containing into SEBI Listing Regulations 2015.

Further, the Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following:

a) Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

b) Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management;

c) Management letters/letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

d) Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

e) The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee.

f) Statement of deviations:

> Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1).

> Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7).

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Our Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 as amended vide Resolution dated October 15, 2020. The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Deepak Luhar Member Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Manish Kumar Jain Member Chairman & Managing Director

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee met six (06) times during the year i.e. on 26.04.2023, 15.06.2023,

28.08.2023, 16.10.2023, 01.11.2023, and 13.01.2024. Attendance of Directors in Stakeholders Relationship Committee during the Board Meeting

Name of Director No. of meeting attended No. of meeting held Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya 6 6 Mr. Deepak Luhar 6 6 Mr. Manish Kumar Jain 6 6

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The scope and function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the Board, to carry out the functions of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as approved by the Board.

B. Meetings: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet at least four times a year with maximum interval of four months between two meetings and shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of complaints received from the shareholders of the Company. The quorum shall be two members present.

C. Terms of Reference: Redressal of shareholders and investors complaints, including and in respect of:

> Allotment, transfer of shares including transmission, splitting of shares, changing joint holding into single holding and vice versa, issue of duplicate shares in lieu of those torn, destroyed, lost or defaced or where the space at back for recording transfers have been fully utilized.

> Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates on split/consolidation/renewal, etc.;

> Review the process and mechanism of redressal of Shareholders /Investors grievance and suggest measures of improving the system of redressal of Shareholders /Investors grievances.

> Non-receipt of share certificate(s), non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of interest/dividend warrants, nonreceipt of annual report and any other grievance/complaints with Company or any officer of the Company arising out in discharge of his duties.

> Oversee the performance of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent and also review and take note of complaints directly received and resolved them.

> Oversee the implementation and compliance of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading for Listed Companies as specified in the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

> Any other power specifically assigned by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time by way of resolution passed by it in a duly conducted Meeting, and

> Carrying out any other function contained in the equity listing agreements as and when amended from time to time.

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Our Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 as amended vide Resolution dated October 15, 2020. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprise the following:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Deepak Luhar Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya Member Non-Executive Independent Director Mrs. Raksha Jain Member Non-Executive Director

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee met six (06) times during the year i.e. on 26.04.2023, 15.06.2023,

28.08.2023, 16.10.2023, 01.11.2023, and 13.01.2024. Attendance of Directors in Nomination and Remuneration Committee during the Board Meeting

Name of Director No. of meeting attended No. of meeting held Mr. Deepak Luhar 6 6 Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya 6 6 Mrs. Raksha Jain 6 6

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The scope and function of the Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the Board.

B. Meetings: The committee shall meet as and when the need arises for review of Managerial Remuneration. The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of the total strength of the committee or two members, whichever is higher. The Chairperson of the nomination and remuneration committee may be present at the annual general meeting, to answer the shareholders queries; however, it shall be up to the chairperson to decide who shall answer the queries.

C. Role of Terms of Reference:

> Identify persons who are qualified to become directors and may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance;

> Formulate the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration for directors, KMPs and other employees;

> Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

> Devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

> Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

> Determine our Companys policy on specific remuneration package for the Managing Director/Executive Director including pension rights;

> Decide the salary, allowances, perquisites, bonuses, notice period, severance fees and increment of Executive Directors;

> Define and implement the Performance Linked Incentive Scheme (including ESOP of the Company) and evaluate the performance and determine the amount of incentive of the Executive Directors for that purpose.

> Decide the amount of Commission payable to the Whole Time Directors;

> Review and suggest revision of the total remuneration package of the Executive Directors keeping in view the performance of the Company, standards prevailing in the industry, statutory guidelines etc; and

> To formulate and administer the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

20. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3) read with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2023 is available on website of the Company and can be viewed at www.mrpagro.com. By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Boards report.

21. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required by Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm:

(i) in the preparation of the annual financial statements, applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the said standards;

(ii) such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(v) proper internal financial controls are in place and are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(vi) the systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and are adequate and operating effectively.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS

The members at 03rd Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2021 appointed M/s A Y and Company, Chartered Accountants, Jaipur (Registration no. 020829C) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 years, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General meeting until the Conclusion of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year to be ended on March 31, 2026. The requirement of seeking ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors at every AGM is not no more required pursuant to amendment brought by the Companies Amendment Act, 2017.

The reports given by the Statutory Auditor on the financial statement of the Company are forming part of this Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Statutory Auditor in their Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Vivek Sharma, Partner of M/s MSV & Associates, Company Secretary in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year under review. The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Auditors Report and the comments, appearing in the report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further explanation by the Board of Directors as provided under section 134 of the Act. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure-II".

24. INTERNAL AUDITORS

In terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, M/s. Anshul K. Jain & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Indore have been appointed as an Internal Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 202324. During the year, the Company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. Their scope of works includes, Review of the accuracy and reliability of the Corporation accounting records and financial reports, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths, opportunities for cost saving and recommending company for improving cost efficiencies.

25. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Our company provides utmost importance at best Governance Practices and are designated to act in the best interest of its stakeholders. Better governance practice enables the company to introduce more effective internal controls suitable to the changing nature of business operations, improve performance and also provide an opportunity to increase stakeholders understanding of the key activities and policies of the organization.

Our Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Hence, company is not filing Corporate Governance Report to stock exchange quarterly and not providing the Corporate Governance Report as the part of this Annual Report.

26. MANAGEMENT AND DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:

A Separate report on Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under clause 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

27. VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the provisions of Section 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has a Whistle Blower Policy with a view to provide vigil mechanism to Directors, employees and other stakeholders to disclose instances of wrong doing in the workplace and report instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Whistle Blower Policy also states that this mechanism should also provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s)/ Employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The Policy is available on the Companys website at www.mrpagro.com.

28. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has zero tolerance towards any action on the part of any of its officials, which may fall under the ambit of "Sexual Harassment" at workplace. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 21 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company formulated a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees, etc) are covered under this policy. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was constituted which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace.

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, the Internal Complaints Committee of the Company has not received any complaint of Sexual Harassment during the year under review and no complaint was pending as of 31st March, 2023.

Pursuant to the said Act, the details regarding the number of complaints received, disposed and pending during the FY 2023-24, pertaining to incidents under the above framework/ law are as follows::

Particulars Numbers Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the financial year Nil Number of complaints received during the financial year Nil Number of complaints disposed off during the financial year Nil Number of complaints those remaining unresolved at the end of the financial year Nil

29. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Business Responsibility Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective is not applicable to your company being SME listed company, as per the exemptions provided under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

30. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Being an equal opportunity employer, the company will do its utmost to ensure that all of its employees are treated fairly during the period of their employment irrespective of their race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), color, creed, age, national origin, physical or mental disability, citizenship status, ancestry, marital status, veteran status, political affiliation, or any other factor protected by law. All decisions regarding employment will be taken based on merit and business needs only.

31. POLICY ON CODE OF CONDUCT AND ETHICS

Being a SME listed Company exemption has been provided to the Company from formulating of Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel. However, Board of Directors has formulated and adopted Code of Business Conduct Ethics for Director & Senior Management Executive policy. As an organization your Company places a great importance in the way business is conducted and the way each employee performs his/her duties. Your Company encourages transparency in all its operations, responsibility for delivery of results, accountability for the outcomes of our actions, participation in ethical business practices and being responsive to the needs of our people and society. Towards this end, your Company has laid down a Code of conduct applicable to all the employees of your Company and conducted various awareness sessions across the Company. The Code provides for the matters related to governance, compliance, ethics and other matters. In this regard certificate from Managing Director as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been received by the Board and the same is attached herewith as per Annexure - V.

The detailed Code of Business Conduct Ethics for Director & Senior Management Executive policy available on below link: www.mrpagro.com

32. DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Your Company doesnt fall within the scope of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence does not require to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government.

33. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company. However, the Company constantly strives to ensure strong corporate culture which emphasizes on integrating CSR values with business objectives.

34. MD AND CFO CERTIFICATION

In terms of Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Managing Director and CFO has certified to the Board of Directors of the Company with regard to the financial statements and other matters specified in the said regulation for the financial year 2023-24. The certificate received is attached herewith as per Annexure - VI.

35. LISTING FEES

The Company affirms that the annual listing fees for the year 2024-25 to the BSE Limited (BSE SME) has been duly paid.

36. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company sees its employees as critical to the future and believes that every employee needs to possess apart from competence, capacity and capabilities, sustainable values, current and contemporary which would make them useful and relevant and competitive in managing the change constructively for overall growth of the organization. To this end the companys approach and efforts are directed towards creating a congenial work atmosphere for individual growth, creativity and greater dedicated participation in organizational development. The Company believes that the success of an organization largely depends on the quality of its workforce. Employee relations remained cordial and peaceful throughout the year.

37. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 in respect of employees of the Company will be provide upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by members at the registered office of the Company during the business hours on all working days of the Company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. If any member is interested in inspection the same, the member may write to the Company Secretary in advance.

38. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in boards report.

39. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THEGOING CONCERN STATUS OF THE COMPANY:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status and the Company future operations

40. AFFIRMATION ON COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company hereby affirms that during the year under review the Company has complied with all the applicable mandatory secretarial standards (including any modifications or amendments thereto) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board and General Meetings

41. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board has Insider Trading Policy for regulating, monitoring and reporting of Trading of Shares by Insiders. The Code lays down guidelines, procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company. The copy of the same is available on the website of the Company at the www.mrpagro.com

42. ‘THINK GREEN, GO GREEN INITIATIVE

The Companies Act, 2013 permits companies to send documents like Notice of Annual General Meeting, Annual Report and other documents through electronic means to its members at their registered email addresses, besides sending the same in physical form.

As a responsible Corporate Citizen, the Company has actively supported the implementation of ‘Green Initiative of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and effected electronic delivery of Notices and Annual Reports to those shareholders whose email ids were already registered with the respective Depository Participants (DPs) and who have not opted for receiving such documents in physical form.

Members, who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far, are requested to register their e-mail address with the Registrar and Share Transfer agent (R&TA) of the Company/Depository participant (DP) of respective member and take part in the Green Initiative of the Company, for receiving electronic communications and support the "THINK GREEN, GO GREEN" initiative.

Further, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company is providing e-voting facility to all members to enable them to cast their votes electronically in respect of resolutions set forth in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). The detailed instructions for e-voting are provided in the Notice of AGM.

43. CAUTIONARY NOTE

Statements in this Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principle markets, changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments in the Country and other ancillary factors.

44. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Board state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) As per rule 4(4) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b) As per rule 8(13) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme;

c) As per rule 12(9) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued equity shares under the scheme of employee stock option;

d) No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable; and

e) There was no revision of financial statements and Boards Report of the Company during the year under review.

f) The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

g) Since the Company has not formulated any scheme of provision of money for purchase of own shares by employees or by trustee for the benefits of employees in terms of Section 67(3) of the Act, no disclosures are required to be made;

45. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors would like to express their appreciation and thank the Government of India and concerned Government departments and agencies for the continued help and cooperation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. clients, members, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year and look forward to their continued support in future. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.