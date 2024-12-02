MRP Agro Limited has informed BSE that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company to transact the business as set out in Notice of EGM MRP Agro Limited has infromed BSE for Submission of newspaper Publication for notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated December 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024) Proceedings of Extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2024) Please find attached Scrutinizer report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2024)