2:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MRP AGRO LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MRP AGRO LIMITED (543262) RECORD DATE 13/10/2023 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/10/2023 DR-633/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of MRP AGRO LIMITED(543262) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, October 13, 2023: Scrip Code 543262 Scrip Name MRP AGRO LIMITED Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 3000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.10.2023)