To the Members of MRUGESH TRADING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of MRUGESH TRADING LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss, (statement of changes in equity) and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements"].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit/loss, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

"Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon"

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the [information included in the X report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for . preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy . and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify

our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies,in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The provisions of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: t

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

(e) In our opinion there are no observations or comments on the financial transactions, which may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st march,2021

taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting MRUGESH TRADING LIMITED. ("The Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. i

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Annexure ‘B’

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements" of our report of even date

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that: -

i. The Company has fixed assets, and company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant and machinery. The physical verification and all the proper records maintained by the management.

ii. There is no Closing stock at the end of the year, hence Not Applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investment, guarantees, and security.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,2015 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. According to information and explanations given to us and on basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

viii. There is no any such transaction which was not recorded in the books of accounts, and disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank. The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

x. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or taken any term loan during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. As per company size and nature of its transaction there is no need to apply internal audit systems, hence N.A

xv. Based upon the audit procedures perfonned and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. And accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvii. There is no any cash losses incurred during the year consideration, hence N.A.

xviii. There is no any resignation of statutory auditors during the year consideration, hence N.A

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and as per the auditor’s opinion that there is no any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. The company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. There is no any ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount during the year consideration.

xxi. There is no any adverse demand and qualification by the respective auditors, hence N.A

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Additional Reporting as per Revised Schedule-Ill of the Companies Act -2013 [Amended on 24th March 2021]

Additional Regulatory Information

1. Title Deeds of Immovable Property not held in the name of the Company

As per the information and explanation given to me, the records examined by me and based on the examination, The Company has Assets in its Name.

2. Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments

The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments during the current financial year.

3. Loans & Advances to Directors, Promoters KMPs & Related Parties

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan outstanding to any of its Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personals and related parties.

4. Capital Work-in-Progress

The Company does not have any Capital Work in Progress Account as at the Balance Sheet Date.

5. Intangible Assets under Development

The Company does not have any Intangible Assets under development as at the Balance Sheet Date.

6. Details of Benami Property held

The Company does not hold any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

7. Wilful Defaulter

As informed by the management, the name of the Company and any of its directors does not appear under the list of wilful defaulter.

8. Relationship with Struck off Companies

The Company does not have any transactions with the Companies struck off under section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 or section 560 of the Companies Act, 1956.

9. Registration of charges or satisfaction with Registrar of Companies

The Company does not require to create/modified/satisfied charge on the assets of the Company during the financial year.

10. Compliance with number of layers of Companies

The Company has complied with the number of layers prescribed under clause (87) of section 2 of the Act read with Companies (Restriction on Number of Layers) Rules, 2017.

11. Financial Ratios FY 2022-23

Ratio Numerator Denominator Current Period Previous Period % Variance Reason for Variance Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 10.37 1.89 i Debt-Equity Ratio Loans (Liabilities) Capital Accounts + Net Profit 0.44 0.48 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Net Operating Income Interest on Loan + Loan Repayment 0.00 0.00 Return on Equity Ratio Profit Equity+Profit (0.04) (0.13) • Inventory Turnover Ratio Inventory Turnover 0.00 0.00 Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio Trade Receivable Turnover 0.05 0.05

t

12. Compliance with approved Scheme(s) of Arrangements

There is not any scheme of arrangements has been approved by the competent authority in terms of section 230 to 237 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the current financial year.

13. Utilization of Borrowed funds and Share Premium

[A] The Company has not advanced or loaned or invested funds (either borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) to any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the intermediary shall

i. Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

ii. Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

[B] The Company has not received any funds from any persons(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the company shall

i. Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

ii. Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

14. Undisclosed Income

The Company does not have any transaction which was not recorded in the books of accounts in earlier years & that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

15. Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. Details of Crypto Currency or Virtual Currency

The Company has not traded or invested in Crypto currency or Virtual Currency during the current financial year.