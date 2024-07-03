iifl-logo-icon 1
Mrugesh Trading Ltd Share Price

4.63
(4.99%)
Jun 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 4.63
  Day's High 4.63
  52 Wk High 4.63
  Prev. Close 4.41
  Day's Low 4.63
  52 Wk Low 4.2
  Turnover (lac) 0
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 2.65
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 0.11
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Mrugesh Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.63

Prev. Close

4.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.63

Day's Low

4.63

52 Week's High

4.63

52 Week's Low

4.2

Book Value

2.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mrugesh Trading Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mrugesh Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mrugesh Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 25.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mrugesh Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.22

-0.21

-0.19

-0.05

Net Worth

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.01

0

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mrugesh Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,610.1

31.274,09,162.763,401.540.5413,386.231,158.54

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,578.45

179.982,52,025.13633.040.06909.1141.14

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

192.25

39.152,51,242.031,717.320.786,473.5637.63

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

334.8

02,12,707.9571.760133.8938.46

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

525.7

12.071,73,486.354,135.452.5712,243.69240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mrugesh Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Jugalkishor Ramkishan Agrawal

Independent Director

Priyanka Singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Manthan Patel

Managing Director & CFO

Arpit Piyushbhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Ajit Thakor

Independent Director

Swati Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mrugesh Trading Ltd

Summary

Mrugesh Trading Limited was incorporated in December 7th, 1984. The company is involved into the business of commodity trading and commission income.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mrugesh Trading Ltd share price today?

The Mrugesh Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mrugesh Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is ₹0.11 Cr. as of 18 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mrugesh Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is 0 and 1.75 as of 18 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mrugesh Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mrugesh Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹4.63 as of 18 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mrugesh Trading Ltd?

Mrugesh Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mrugesh Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.63 %

