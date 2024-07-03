SectorFinance
Open₹4.63
Prev. Close₹4.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.63
Day's Low₹4.63
52 Week's High₹4.63
52 Week's Low₹4.2
Book Value₹2.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.22
-0.21
-0.19
-0.05
Net Worth
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
0
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,610.1
|31.27
|4,09,162.76
|3,401.54
|0.54
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,578.45
|179.98
|2,52,025.13
|633.04
|0.06
|909.11
|41.14
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
192.25
|39.15
|2,51,242.03
|1,717.32
|0.78
|6,473.56
|37.63
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
334.8
|0
|2,12,707.95
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
525.7
|12.07
|1,73,486.35
|4,135.45
|2.57
|12,243.69
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Jugalkishor Ramkishan Agrawal
Independent Director
Priyanka Singhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Manthan Patel
Managing Director & CFO
Arpit Piyushbhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Ajit Thakor
Independent Director
Swati Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mrugesh Trading Ltd
Summary
Mrugesh Trading Limited was incorporated in December 7th, 1984. The company is involved into the business of commodity trading and commission income.
Read More
The Mrugesh Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is ₹0.11 Cr. as of 18 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is 0 and 1.75 as of 18 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mrugesh Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mrugesh Trading Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹4.63 as of 18 Jun ‘24
Mrugesh Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.