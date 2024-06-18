Mrugesh Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.22
-0.21
-0.19
-0.05
Net Worth
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.1
0
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.13
0.14
0.06
0.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.15
0
0.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.01
-0.15
-0.21
-0.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.01
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.15
-0.22
-0.2
Cash
0.14
0.14
0.27
0.15
Total Assets
0.13
0.14
0.06
0.44
