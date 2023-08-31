iifl-logo-icon 1
Mrugesh Trading Ltd Management Discussions

Mrugesh Trading Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

(i) Overview

During the year under review, the Company suffered a loss of Rs. 84,612 as compared to previous year loss of Rs. 2.86 Lakh. The Loss of Rs. 84,612 is added to the debit balance brought forwarded from earlier years resulting into a total debit balance of Previous year, which your director propose to carry over to next year reconsidered, repurposed, and digitized.

(ii) Industry structure and development

The Company is presently dealing in commodity trading and commission income. The Directors of the Company are exploring opportunity in trading of commodities in changing economic

(iii) Our Strength

(i) Experienced execution team & associates (ii) Good reputation and Brand Image (iii) Significant Experience

(iv) Significant factors affecting our result of operation

Our result of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Government Policies

Tax Policies

Cost of various factors Competition to trading sector

(v) Competition

Our Company faces competition from various domestic traders. We believe that our capability, Experience and reputation for providing safe and timely quality services allow us to complete

(vi) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The Company has incurred losses during the year under review. The Directors of the Company are exploring all possibilities of turning around the Company.

(vii) Corporate Governance

Though Corporate Governance, Pursuant to SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company. Your Company has successfully implemented the mandatory provisions of the Corporate Governance in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as a good Corporate Governance Practice.

(viii) Industrial Relations

During the year under review, your Company had cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels of the organization.

(ix) Forward looking and cautionary statements

The Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statements with the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. These statement being based on certain assumptions and expectation of future events

Place: Mumbai For and On behalf of Board of Directors of
Date: 31/08/2023 Mrugesh Trading Limited
Sd/-
Rajiv Jugalkishor agrawal
Chairman cum Managing Director
DIN: 01659197

