Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

BM Intimation cum Outcome

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 19th June, 2024. Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 24th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Intimation cum outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 19.04.2024 Appointment of Company Secretary w.e.f. 19.04.2024.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024

MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other transaction with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01st February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2023 23 Oct 2023

MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th September, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. MRUGESH TRADING LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 03 Nov 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Financial results / Other business. Board Meeting Outcome of the Meeting held on 03rd November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.11.2023)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2023 28 Aug 2023

MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To decide the day date time and place for the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the notice calling the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 3. To appoint M/s. Shah & Santoki Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer for this AGM. 4. To appoint M/s. Shah & Santoki Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 5. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held today i.e., 31/08/2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2023)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2023 7 Aug 2023

MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2023. 2.Any Other transaction with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.08.2023) Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2023)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2023 12 Aug 2023