|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|BM Intimation cum Outcome
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 19th June, 2024. Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 24th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Intimation cum outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 19.04.2024 Appointment of Company Secretary w.e.f. 19.04.2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other transaction with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01st February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2023
|23 Oct 2023
|MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th September, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. MRUGESH TRADING LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 03 Nov 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Financial results / Other business. Board Meeting Outcome of the Meeting held on 03rd November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.11.2023)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2023
|28 Aug 2023
|MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To decide the day date time and place for the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the notice calling the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 3. To appoint M/s. Shah & Santoki Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer for this AGM. 4. To appoint M/s. Shah & Santoki Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 5. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held today i.e., 31/08/2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2023)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2023
|7 Aug 2023
|MRUGESH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2023. 2.Any Other transaction with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.08.2023) Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2023)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2023
|12 Aug 2023
|Intimation cum outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Statutory of the Company 1.Acceptance of resignation given by Nirav S. shah and co. auditor of the company. 2.Appointment of J Singh & Associates as an auditor of the company to fill casual vacancy (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.