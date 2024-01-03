iifl-logo

Msafe Equipments Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.65

11.64

5.04

2.42

Net Worth

25.65

12.64

6.04

2.43

Minority Interest

Debt

32.56

25.87

20.38

10.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

58.21

38.51

26.49

13.03

Fixed Assets

39.43

27.06

22.35

13.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.6

0.6

0.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.58

0.35

0.04

0

Networking Capital

17.66

10.17

3.26

-0.5

Inventories

9.12

3.47

0.79

0.44

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.23

11.89

7.1

5.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.69

4.49

2.44

1.37

Sundry Creditors

-6.5

-4.48

-4.23

-5.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.88

-5.2

-2.84

-1.46

Cash

0.54

0.32

0.23

0.09

Total Assets

58.21

38.5

26.48

13.03

