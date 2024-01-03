Msafe Equipments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.65
11.64
5.04
2.42
Net Worth
25.65
12.64
6.04
2.43
Minority Interest
Debt
32.56
25.87
20.38
10.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
58.21
38.51
26.49
13.03
Fixed Assets
39.43
27.06
22.35
13.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.6
0.6
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.58
0.35
0.04
0
Networking Capital
17.66
10.17
3.26
-0.5
Inventories
9.12
3.47
0.79
0.44
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.23
11.89
7.1
5.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.69
4.49
2.44
1.37
Sundry Creditors
-6.5
-4.48
-4.23
-5.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.88
-5.2
-2.84
-1.46
Cash
0.54
0.32
0.23
0.09
Total Assets
58.21
38.5
26.48
13.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.