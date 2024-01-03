iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MTZ Polyfilms Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MTZ Polyfilms Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

89.36

89.36

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-121.97

-102.39

Net Worth

-32.61

-13.03

Minority Interest

Debt

164.88

159.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

132.27

146.21

Fixed Assets

130.8

140.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.3

0.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.91

3.11

Inventories

5.69

5.99

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.87

5.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.88

7.41

Sundry Creditors

-13.36

-10.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.99

-5.78

Cash

2.08

1.97

Total Assets

132.27

146.21

MTZ Polyfilms Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MTZ Polyfilms Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.