Mudra Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.3
5
4.9
4.6
Net Worth
10.31
10.01
9.91
9.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.06
0.09
0.09
Total Liabilities
10.4
10.07
10
9.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.46
1.34
1.49
1.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
0.87
0.77
0.59
0.77
Inventories
0.1
0.09
0.23
0.22
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.87
0.75
0.4
0.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.08
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
0.12
0.42
0.09
0.04
Total Assets
2.47
2.55
2.18
2.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.