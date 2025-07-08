iifl-logo
Mudra Financial Services Ltd Share Price Live

4.1
(4.86%)
Jul 11, 2023|10:15:00 AM

  • Open4.1
  • Day's High4.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.91
  • Day's Low4.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E5.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.06
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.05
  • Div. Yield0
Mudra Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.1

Prev. Close

3.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.1

Day's Low

4.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.05

P/E

5.06

EPS

0.81

Divi. Yield

0

Mudra Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mudra Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mudra Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:44 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.77%

Non-Promoter- 51.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mudra Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.3

5

4.9

4.6

Net Worth

10.31

10.01

9.91

9.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.2

-0.21

-0.12

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Mudra Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mudra Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing director

DIPEN PRABHAT MAHESHWARI

Independent Director

Jiyan Jitendra Shah

Independent Director

Dipti Nikhil Chheda

Additional Director

ATUL JAIN

Registered Office

3rd Flr Vaastu Darshan B Wing,

Azad Road Andheri (East),

Maharashtra - 400069

Tel: 91-22-61919293

Website: http://www.mudrafinancial.in

Email: mudrafinancial.1994@gmail.com

Registrar Office

209 Shivai Indl.Est.,

89 Andheri Kurla Rd., Sakinaka Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-28500835/25801

Website: www.sysss.com

Email: zoebsss@hotmail.com

Summary

Mudra Financial Services Limited was incorporated in 27 June 1994. The company is engaged in the business of rendering all kinds of financial services, to undertake all types of leasing and hire purch...
Read More

Reports by Mudra Financial Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mudra Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Mudra Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd is ₹2.05 Cr. as of 11 Jul ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mudra Financial Services Ltd is 5.06 and 0.19 as of 11 Jul ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mudra Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mudra Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mudra Financial Services Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jul ‘23

What is the CAGR of Mudra Financial Services Ltd?

Mudra Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.22%, 3 Years at 2.12%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 4.86% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mudra Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mudra Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.23 %

