SectorFinance
Open₹4.1
Prev. Close₹3.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.1
Day's Low₹4.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.05
P/E5.06
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.3
5
4.9
4.6
Net Worth
10.31
10.01
9.91
9.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-0.21
-0.12
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing director
DIPEN PRABHAT MAHESHWARI
Independent Director
Jiyan Jitendra Shah
Independent Director
Dipti Nikhil Chheda
Additional Director
ATUL JAIN
3rd Flr Vaastu Darshan B Wing,
Azad Road Andheri (East),
Maharashtra - 400069
Tel: 91-22-61919293
Website: http://www.mudrafinancial.in
Email: mudrafinancial.1994@gmail.com
209 Shivai Indl.Est.,
89 Andheri Kurla Rd., Sakinaka Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-28500835/25801
Website: www.sysss.com
Email: zoebsss@hotmail.com
Summary
Mudra Financial Services Limited was incorporated in 27 June 1994. The company is engaged in the business of rendering all kinds of financial services, to undertake all types of leasing and hire purch...
Read More
Reports by Mudra Financial Services Ltd
