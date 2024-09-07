|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 07/09/2024 Summary of the Proceedings of the 30th AGM of the members of Mudra Financial Services Limited held on Saturday, 7th September, 2024 is hereby enclosed. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer Report. Kindly take the same on the record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)
