Mudra Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

4.1
(4.86%)
Jul 11, 2023|10:15:00 AM

Mudra Fin Ser CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jul 20251 Jul 2025
The Board has approved appointment of Mr. Atul Jain as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director), liable to retire by rotation with effect from July 1, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders. Kindly take a note of the same and acknowledge
Board Meeting22 May 202514 May 2025
Mudra Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair and the majority of the directors presents at the meeting. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 22nd May, 2025. Kindly take the note of the same and acknowledge. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2025)
Board Meeting3 Mar 20253 Mar 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, read with Schedule III of said regulation, notice is hereby given that the Board of Director of the Company based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remmuneration Committee at their meeting held today i.e. 03rd March, 2025 have approved the appointment of Mrs. Kinjal Chirag Gandhi (A75781) to act as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of Regulation 6(1) of the Listing Regulations, with effect from 03rd March, 2025. Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge.
Board Meeting16 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Mudra Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 16th January 2025 inter-alia among others to consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon and any other matter with the consent of the Chairman. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16th January, 2025 has: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. An extract of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024, is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04.30 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M. Kindly take a note of the same and acknowledge. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/01/2025)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Mudra Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 18th October 2024 inter-alia among others to consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon and any other matter with the consent of the Chairman. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18th October, 2024 has: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. An extract of the Unaudited Financial Results including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024, is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.00 P.M. Kindly take a note of the same and acknowledge. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Mudra Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter-alia among others to consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. This is further to our letter dated 2nd August, 2024 intimating the date of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mudra Financial Services Limited held today on 12th August, 2024 inter-alia, considered the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Extract of the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 05:45 P.M. Kindly take a note of the same and acknowledge.

