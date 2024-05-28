To the Members of Mufin Green Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mufin Green Finance Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the"standalonefinancial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generallyaccepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethicalresponsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in ouraudit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

# Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Allowances for Expected Credit Losses ("ECL"): We have examined the policies approved by the As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of loan assets measured at amortised cost, aggregated 61929.57 lakhs (net of allowance of expected credit loss 484.49 lakhs) constituting approximately 66.9% of the Groups total assets. Significant judgement is used in classifying these loan assets and applying appropriate measurement principles. ECL on such loan assets carried at amortised cost is a critical estimate involving greater level of management judgement. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that the ECL on such loan assets has a high degree of estimation uncertainty, with a potential range of reasonable outcomes for the Standalone Financial Statements. Company that each portfolio and their business models. We have also verified the methodology adopted for computation of ECL ("ECL Model") that addresses policies approved by the respective Board of Directors, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures measured at amortised cost. The elements of estimating ECL which involved increased level of audit focus are the following: Qualitative and quantitative factors used in staging the loan assets measured at amortised cost; Additionally, we have confirmed that adjustments to the output of the ECL Model are consistent with the documented rationale and basis for such adjustments and that the amount of adjustment has been approved by the respective Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for ECL included the following, among others: Basis used for estimating Probabilities of Default ("PD"), Loss Given Default ("LGD") and Exposure at Default ("EAD") at product level with past trends; Judgements used in projecting economic scenarios and probability weights applied to reflect future economic conditions; and Testing the design and operating effectiveness the following: Completeness and accuracy of the Exposure at Default ("EAD") and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the definitions applied accordance with the policy approved by the respective companys Board of Directors including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors to be applied; Adjustments to model driven ECL results to address emerging trends. (Refer Note 2.5.2.6 and 32.A to the Consolidated Financial Statements). Completeness, accuracy and appropriateness of used in theestimation of the PD and LGD for the different stages depending on the nature of the portfolio; and Accuracy of the computation of the ECL estimate including reasonableness of the methodology used to determine macro-economic overlays and adjustments to the output of the ECL Model. Test of details on a sample in respect of the following: Accuracy and completeness of the input data such as period of default and other related information used in estimating the PD; The mathematical accuracy of the ECL computation by using the same input data as used by the Group. Completeness and accuracy of the staging of the loans and the underlying data based on which the ECL estimates have been computed. Evaluating the adequacy of the adjustments made to the output as per the ECL Model to ensure that the adjustment was in conformity with the policy approved by the Audit Committee of the Companies included in the Group. 2 Information Technology and General Controls: With the assistance of IT specialists, we obtained an understanding of the Groups IT applications, databases and operating systems relevant financial reporting and the control environment The Group is dependent on its Information Technology ("IT") systems due to the significant number of transactions that are processed daily across such multiple and discrete IT systems. Also, IT application controls are critical to ensure that changes to applications and underlying data are made in an appropriate manner and under controlled environments. Appropriate controls contribute to mitigating the risk of potential fraud or errors as a result of changes to applications and data. On account of the pervasive use of its IT systems, the testing of the general computer controls of the IT systems used in financial reporting was considered to be a Key Audit Matter. For these elements of the IT infrastructure the areas of our focus included access security (including controls over privileged access), program change controls, database management and network operations. In particular: We tested the design, implementation, and operatingeffectiveness of the Groups general IT controls over the IT systems relevant to financial reporting. This included evaluation of Groups controls over segregation of duties and access rights being provisioned / modified based on duly approved requests, access for exit cases being revoked in a timely manner and access of all users being recertified during the period of audit. We also tested key automated business cycle controls and logic for the reports generated through the IT infrastructure that were relevant for financial reporting internal financial controls with reference to ements. Our tests included testing of the controls or alternate procedures to assess whether there were any unaddressed IT risks that would materially impact the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Ouropiniononthestandalonefinancialstatementsdoesnotcovertheotherinformationidentifi becomes available and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the read the other standalone information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information,we are required to report this fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act withrespect to the preparation of these standalone financial position, performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity andcash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accountingprinciples generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventinganddetectingfraudsandotherirregularities;selection application and of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting relevant to the presentation of the standalone material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidatethe Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used related disclosures made by the management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreportingof the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "AnnexureB". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigationsas at 31 March 2024 having impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the ("Ultimate Benefi FundingParty ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a)and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. The Reportingunder Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for allrelevanttransactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For TATTVAM & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 015048N

Sagar Arora

Partner

Membership No. 520999

UDIN: 24520999BKAJES9488 Place: New Delhi Date: 28 May 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Mufin Green Finance Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the information and explanation given to us , we report that, the title in respect of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ii)

(a) The Company is engaged primarily in lending activities and consequently does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, the clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. In our opinion, the monthly/quarterly statements filed with banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account.

(iii) The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company having principal business to give loans and make investments,

(a) The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. There are no guarantees provided or security given by the Company during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company and repayments of principal or receipts of interest have been regular as per stipulations except in certain cases. Considering that the Company is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of granting loans to retail customers for small vehicles etc., it is not practicable to furnish an itemised list of the loan accounts having outstanding overdue amount of principal and/or interest owing to the Voluminous nature of data. Further, in cases where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and/or interest, the Company has recognised necessary provisions in accordance with the principles of Indian Accounting standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines/norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India for Income Recognition and Asset Classification (which has been disclosed by the company in Note 33 and 47 to the financial statements including the irregular loan accounts).

(d) The total amount overdue for more than 90 days as at March 31, 2024 in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans given by the company, aggregate to Rs.664.47 lakhs. According to the information and explanations given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) The principal business of the Company is to give loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees provided, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being Non-banking finance company registered with RBI, provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 & the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except for slight delays.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value

Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

128 viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company does not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

ix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) the term loans were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained during the year.

(d) the funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the , associates or joint venture during the year.

(f) we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has issued equity shares on preferential basis by way of private placement. The shares were issued in compliance with section 42 and 62 of the Act. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the funds have been used for the purpose they were raised.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT (b)N reportundersub- (12)of -4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

explanation given to us, there was no(c) According to the information and whistle blower complaints received by company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hencereportingunder clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

129 xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of theCompanies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv.

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, indetermining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi.

(a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the registration has been obtained by the Company. .

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us,the Company has a valid

Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, to conduct the Non-Banking financial activities . .

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and no issues, objections or concerns wereraised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us andn the basis of examination ofthe o financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existingat the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reportingis based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has spent the amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as required under section 135(5) of the Act during the year. Accordingly,reportingunder clause 3(xx) of t he order is not applicable to the Company.

For TATTVAM & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 015048N

Sagar Arora

Partner

Membership No. 520999

UDIN: 24520999BKAJES9488 Place: New Delhi Date: 28 May 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mufin Green Finance Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Mufin Green Finance Limited (the "Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reportingcriteria of internal control s established by the Company considering the essential tated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that efficient conduct of its were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and NoteonAuditofInternalFinancialControls Over Financial Reporting the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the reasonableassurancethat recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by thenstitute of Chartered Accountants I of India.

For TATTVAM & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 015048N Firms

Sagar Arora

Partner

Membership No. 520999

UDIN: 24520999BKAJES9488

Place: New Delhi Date: May 28, 2024