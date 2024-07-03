iifl-logo-icon 1
Mufin Green Finance Ltd Share Price

101.79
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.01
  • Day's High107.49
  • 52 Wk High274.4
  • Prev. Close106.74
  • Day's Low99.92
  • 52 Wk Low 90.65
  • Turnover (lac)140.41
  • P/E90.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value14.71
  • EPS1.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,662.94
  • Div. Yield0
Mufin Green Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mufin Green Finance Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

28 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mufin Green Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mufin Green Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.34%

Non-Promoter- 13.39%

Institutions: 13.39%

Non-Institutions: 32.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mufin Green Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.28

6.5

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.82

147.18

97.29

86.4

Net Worth

244.1

153.68

101.61

90.72

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

97.7

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

97.7

Other Operating Income

0.1

Other Income

0.64

Mufin Green Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mufin Green Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Mayank Pratap Singh

Additional Director

Nitin Goel

Additional Director

Hemant Bhageria

Additional Director

Abhinav Tambi

Additional Director

Manoj Kumar Bhatt

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Kapil Garg

Additional Director

Neha Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mufin Green Finance Ltd

Summary

Mufin Green Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of APM Finvest Limited on May 13, 2016 in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from APM Finvest Limited to Mufin Green Finance Limited effective on July 15, 2022. Earlier, the Company was registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the business of Investment and Credit. Prior to Demerger, APM Industries Limited was the holding company of APM Finvest Limited since Incorporation. In 2019-20, pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur, the Finance and Investment Undertaking of APM Industries Limited was merged into APM Finvest Limited effective from April 1, 2018 through the Scheme of Arrangement. Resulting the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 2,16,11,360 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company at par, to the shareholders of APM FinvestLimited on June 18, 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, APM Finvest Limited ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary of APM Industries Ltd. with effect from April 01, 2018. Hindon Mercantile Limited and Shri Kapil Garg acquired 1,46,41,486 Equity Shares, representing of 67.75% of the paid up Share Capital of the Company and resulting the acquisition, they took over the management control of the Company w.e.f March 09, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Mufin Green Finance Ltd share price today?

The Mufin Green Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is ₹1662.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is 90.47 and 6.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mufin Green Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mufin Green Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is ₹90.65 and ₹274.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mufin Green Finance Ltd?

Mufin Green Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -39.20%, 6 Month at -13.39%, 3 Month at -3.39% and 1 Month at -14.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mufin Green Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.35 %
Institutions - 13.40 %
Public - 32.26 %

