SectorFinance
Open₹106.01
Prev. Close₹106.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹140.41
Day's High₹107.49
Day's Low₹99.92
52 Week's High₹274.4
52 Week's Low₹90.65
Book Value₹14.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,662.94
P/E90.47
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.28
6.5
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.82
147.18
97.29
86.4
Net Worth
244.1
153.68
101.61
90.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
97.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
97.7
Other Operating Income
0.1
Other Income
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Mayank Pratap Singh
Additional Director
Nitin Goel
Additional Director
Hemant Bhageria
Additional Director
Abhinav Tambi
Additional Director
Manoj Kumar Bhatt
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Kapil Garg
Additional Director
Neha Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mufin Green Finance Ltd
Summary
Mufin Green Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of APM Finvest Limited on May 13, 2016 in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from APM Finvest Limited to Mufin Green Finance Limited effective on July 15, 2022. Earlier, the Company was registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the business of Investment and Credit. Prior to Demerger, APM Industries Limited was the holding company of APM Finvest Limited since Incorporation. In 2019-20, pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur, the Finance and Investment Undertaking of APM Industries Limited was merged into APM Finvest Limited effective from April 1, 2018 through the Scheme of Arrangement. Resulting the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 2,16,11,360 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company at par, to the shareholders of APM FinvestLimited on June 18, 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, APM Finvest Limited ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary of APM Industries Ltd. with effect from April 01, 2018. Hindon Mercantile Limited and Shri Kapil Garg acquired 1,46,41,486 Equity Shares, representing of 67.75% of the paid up Share Capital of the Company and resulting the acquisition, they took over the management control of the Company w.e.f March 09, 2022.
Read More
The Mufin Green Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is ₹1662.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is 90.47 and 6.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mufin Green Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mufin Green Finance Ltd is ₹90.65 and ₹274.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mufin Green Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -39.20%, 6 Month at -13.39%, 3 Month at -3.39% and 1 Month at -14.65%.
