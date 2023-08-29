Mufin Green Finance Ltd Management Discussions

[Schedule V Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015] Introduction

Management Discussion and Analysis mainly comprise of the statements which, inter-alia, involve predictions based on perceptions and may, therefore, be prone to uncertainties. It is the sum total of the Company?s expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections which are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations.

The actual results could differ materially from those expressed herein specifically or impliedly.

OVERVIEW OF INDIAN ECONOMY FY 2022-23

Financial year 2023 began on a mixed note. On the positive side, after wreaking havoc for almost two years, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and livelihoods started receding. This was aided by a mass immunisation programme and the advent of a less virulent variant called omicron. However, the flip side was the impact of infla -tionary trends, supply chain disruptions emanating from China, and the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting commodity prices.

In FY2023, the Indian economy faced multiple challenges. The country?s retail inflation indicator, -flation (CPI) inched above the RBI?s tolerance range in January 2022. It remained above the target range for almost twelve months before retracting within the upper tolerance of 6% in November 2022. Rising international crude prices coupled with domestic weather conditions like excessive heat and unseasonal rains kept food prices high, fuelling retail inflation.The Government cut excise and customs duties and restricted exports to cool off inflation. The RBI, like other central banks, raised the monetary policy rates and reduced excess systemic liquidity. Major areas of concern for the economy were elevated commodity prices leading to a depreciation of the Indian rupee, higher retail inflation (both core and food inflation)leading to the RBI raising interest rates and rationalising systemic liquidity, and a rising current account deficit (CAD).

However, despite these critical challenges, India emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world. The second advance estimate of national income released by the central statistics office (CSO) on 28 February 2023 ex -pects real GDP growth in FY2023 to be 7.0%.

Table 1: Real GDP and GVA and growth, India

FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 (2nd RE) (2nd RE) (1st RE) (2nd AE) Real GDP (H in trillion) 145.2 136.9 149.3 159.7 Real GVA (H in trillion) 132.2 126.8 138.0 147.1 Real GDP growth 3.7% (5.7%) 9.1% 7.0% Real GVA growth 3.8% (4.1%) 8.8% 6.6%

Source: Government of India, Central Statistics Office (CSO). AE denotes Advance estimate, and RE denotes re -vised estimate.

Chart A depicts India?s real GDP growth over the same period by quarters for the last four financial years.

The quarterly trend of GDP growth in FY2023 pegs the year-on-year growth of 5.1% in Q4 FY2023, 4.4% in Q3 FY2023, 6.3% in Q2 FY2023 and 13.2% in Q1 FY2023. Private consumption showed some signs of slowdown. A weaker trend in government final consumption expenditure is understandable as the spend on welfare schemes has moderated in comparison to what was spend during the pandemic. Government led capital expenditure has continued to be an important driver of the economy with gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) expected to contribute to 34.0% of the GDP in FY2023 versus 32.7% of the GDP in FY2022.

The current account deficit (CAD) widened in FY2023 on account of (i) rising commodity prices, (ii) appreciation of the

US dollar and (iii) a slowdown in economic growth and world trade owing to aggressive and synchronised monetary policy tightening across the world. For the first three quarters of FY2023, the CAD stood at 2.7% of GDP.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) remained at elevated levels during the year. Though it dropped from 7.79% in April 2022 to 5.72% in December 2022, it again rose to 6.52% in January 2023 before dropping to 5.66% in March 2023.

In May 2022, the RBI increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps); and thereafter continued to increase policy repo rates by 50 bps in June 2022, August 2022 and September 2022. This was followed by smaller increases of 35 bps in December 2022 and 25 bps in February 2023. The cumulative increase in FY2023 was 250 bps. This was preceded by the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at a rate 40 bps higher than the fixed rate reverse repo. Thus, the effective rate hike during the year has been 290 bps.

At its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in April 2023, the RBI unanimously decided to keep the policy rates unchanged with an emphatic statement that the pause was only for this meeting and the MPC would not hesitate to take further action as may be required in future. The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation which was favoured by five out of six members.

Chart B below depicts the movement of consumer price index (CPI), wholesale price index (WPI) and the repo rate since Dec 2021 over the respective month.

Non-food credit growth of the scheduled commercial banks was 15.9% as on 24 February 2023 over 25 February 2022 against 9.2% for the same period in the previous year. This credit growth was largely driven by services industry and personal loans which recorded a growth of 20.7% and 20.4% respectively as on 24 February 2023 versus 6.2% and 12.5% for the same period in the previous year.

Credit to industry registered a growth of 7.0% in February 2023 over the previous year against 6.7% in February 2022. Credit to large industry rose by 5% versus 0.9% a year ago; to medium industries it was 13.5% as against 53.8%; to micro and small industries it was a growth of 13.2% in February 2023 as against 24.0% a year ago.

The previous year had seen substantial support to micro and small industries which had been impacted by the pandemic.

Fortnightly data released by the RBI on 05 April 2023 reflected non-food credit growth of the scheduled commercial banks remained strong at 15.4% as on 24 March 2023.

The Government of India announced a growth oriented and expansionary budget for the FY2024. It has tried to strike balance between fiscal consolidation and growth by continuing its focus on capital expenditure and creating fiscal space for that by curtailing revenue expenditure. It has set a target of reducing the central government?s fiscal deficit to 5.9% of the GDP in FY2024 from 6.4% (revised estimate or RE) in FY2023, while using the infrastructure capex tool to support the economy. The Government has budgeted for H 10 trillion towards capital expenditure for FY2024, an increase of 33% year-on-year.

On balance, we believe that the Indian economy has weathered the external shocks reasonably well. The proof of it is that the country has emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world.

The calendar year 2023 began on a promising note with improved supply conditions, resilient economic activity, and some degree of stability in financial markets. In just a few weeks of March 2023 the sentiment changed as fresh headwinds emerged from the banking sector turmoil in some advanced economies. Bank failures in the USA and Switzerland with their contagion risks came to the forefront. However, the banking and non-banking financial services sector in India remained healthy and evolved in an orderly manner. The general expectation is that India?s GDP for FY2024 would record a growth in excess of 6%. Of course, much depends on a normal rainfall in the coming year. The risk of monsoon falling below normal levels (after four consecutive years of normal rainfall) remains a wildcard and could hit agricultural production and impact food prices. a) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

NBFCs have become important constituents of India?s financial sector and have been recording higher credit growth than scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) over the past few years. NBFCs continue to leverage their superior understanding of regional dynamics and customised products and services to expedite financial inclusion in India. Lower transaction costs, innovative products, quick decision making, customer orientation and prompt service standards have typically differentiated NBFCs from banks. Considering the reach and expanse of NBFCs, these are well-suited to bridge the financing gap in a large country like India. Systemically important NBFCs have demonstrated agility, innovation and frugality to provide formal financial services to millions of Indians. The growing importance of NBFCs is reflected in the consistent rise of their credit as a proportion to GDP as well as in relation to credit extended by SCBs to the NBFC sector.

Chart C depicts the growth of NBFCs and credit to NBFCs (% of GDP) over the last decade.

This is an enviable track record despite the business models of the NBFCs being severely tested by four large external events in the last few years, namely, (i) demonetisation, (ii) GST implementation, (iii) failure of few large NBFCs, and (iv) the pandemic. The fact that many NBFCs have managed to overcome these stresses testimon their resilience and agility. withoutsignificantimpact financial position isa

In recent years as the impact of the second COVID-19 wave waned and the third wave turned out to be short- lived, the NBFC sector regained momentum, cushioned by proactive policy measures announced by the RBI and the Government. The economic survey has observed that credit extended by NBFCs is picking up momentum, with the aggregate outstanding amount at H 31.5 trillion as on September 2022. NBFCs continued to deploy the largest quantum of credit to the industrial sector, followed by retail, services, and agriculture. Loans to the services sector (share in outstanding credit being 14.7%) and personal loans (share of 29.5%) registered a double digit growth.

Given the increasing importance of NBFCs, the RBI, in the last few years, has increased its regulatory oversight over the sector. Multiple guidelines such as (i) vigil over asset-liability management practices, (ii) maintaining liquidity ratios, (iii) increased reporting requirements, and (iv) scale-based regulation, have led to NBFCs adopting practices in line with banks. The regulatory vigil is based on four key cornerstones of: (i) responsible financial innovation, (ii) accountable conduct, (iii) responsible governance, and (iv) centrality of the customer. We believe that NBFCs with superior capital adequacy, better margins, frugal cost management, prudent risk management and those incorporating above four key cornerstones in their business models will continue to deliver sustainable growth in the foreseeable future.

b) OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

• Growing working population and expanding middle class and poor class are expected to remain the key demand drivers.

India is the fifth-largest automobile market globally by 2025, 4 million EVs is expected to be sold each year and 10 million by 2030.

• We look forward to seeing a strong track record in disbursing income-generating EV Loans worth UNR 5000 Crore in the next five years.

India electric vehicle market size to hit USD 113.99 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 66.52% during the forecast period. The market is growing incredibly well due to the adoption of electric micro-mobility vehicles worldwide.

c) SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has only one line of business, i.e., Financing and Investment Activities during the year under review, hence no segment wise information is required. The Company has no activity outside India. Therefore, there is no geographical segment.

d) OUTLOOK

The NBFCs are being recognised as being vital for the growth of Indian economy. NBFCs are here to stay and play an importantrole financialinclusion . As India?s economy grows, the requirement economicgrowthand for credit will rise more than proportionately. We need both Banks and NBFCs to rise to the occasion and power the economy with free flowing credit lines. NBFCs with robust business models, strong liquidity mechanisms and governance & risk management standards are poised to reap the benefit of the market NBFCs that are well prepared with their business continuity and contingency plans can quickly bounce back in the post COVID-19 era. With proper planning and strategic initiatives, NBFCs can limit and overcome the impact of this disruption. As we step into the next financial year, we have been hit by the second and it is uncertain what impact it would leave on the economy and the performance of the various sectors.

We would take every step into the coming year cautiously. Protecting the portfolio, ensuring safety of our employees, containing cost and improving efficiency would be our key focus areas for the coming months till the environment becomes clear.

e) RISKS & CONCERNS

The Company?s Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Company risk management framework. Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates including economic cycle, market risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, regulatory & compliance risk and credit risks. Managing risk effectively also helps in achieving the desired outcome, while fixingresponsibility and accountability. The Company is especially focused on improving sensitivity to assessment of risks and improving methods of computation of risk weights.

f) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has appointed M/s J Mandal & Co., Chartered Accountants, an outside agency as its Internal

Auditors, who conduct internal audit for various activities. The Company has developed adequate internal control system commensurate to its size and business. Personnel of the Internal Auditor conduct periodic audits in all the areas to ensure that the Company?s control mechanism is properly followed and all statutory requirements are duly complied with. The reports of Internal Auditors are submitted to the Audit Committee which further reviews the adequacy of Internal Control System.

g) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATING PERFORMANCE

The operating performance of the Company has been discussed in the Directors Report under the head financial summary and state of Company affairs/operations. The Profit/(Loss) Before Tax for the year 2022-23 was Rs.

1,079.12 lakhs as against 1,267.90 lakhs in the year 2021-22. This has been a down fall in the year for your Company due to increase in business operations by which operational cost has increased. Your directors are expecting to maintain the good performance of the Company in coming years as the company has expended its business in the current financial year.

The Company has a judicious balanced portfolio of Debt and Equity which has given good returns during the year. The Portfolio is constantly reviewed and adjusted as per market trends and expectations.

h) MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING

NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

The Company attaches importance to the dignity of employee irrespective of position and highly values the cultural diversities of employees. Human Resource is valued as an extremely important and strategic resource and your Company believes in employee empowerment across the entire organization in order to achieve organizational effectiveness. As on March 31, 2023, the Company had 241 employees.

i) LONG TERM AND SHORT TERM STARTERGY

Your Company is continuously reviewing the evolving situation in the light of COVID-19 and playing a responsible role in minimising the adverse impact of the pandemic on its businesses and the stakeholders? interests. Company continued to focus on sustainability of performance with steady margins, stable asset quality and focused growth by increasing the proportion of our existing good profile customer.

Your Company will continue to allocate its capital between Equity and Debt. Management will evaluate and select investments based on high quality governance, sustainability and strength of the investee company?s balance sheets. j) SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN FINANCIAL RATIOS

During the year, the significant changes in the financial ratios of the Company, which are 25% or more as compared to the previous year are summarized below:-

Financial Ratios FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Change Reason for Change in % Debtors Turnover Not Applicable Not Applica- - - Ratio ble Inventory Turnover Not Applicable Not Applica- - - (RM) ble Interest Coverage Ratio 3.24 88.39 (96.33)% Decreased mainly due to increase in debt raised during the current year. Current Ratio Not Applicable Not Applica- - - ble Debt equity Ratio 1.47 - - Improved due to borrowings raised during the year. Operating Profit Margin (%) 0.52 0.84 (38.44)% On account of high operating expenses due to expansion of business in EV segment. Net Profit margin (%) 0.23 0.71 (67.64)% On account of high operating expenses due to expansion of business in EV segment. Return on Net worth (%) 5.28% 10.71% (50.68)% On account of high operating expenses due to expansion of business in EV segment.

k) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Estimates and expectations stated in this Management Discussion and Analysis may be "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.