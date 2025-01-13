Mufin Green Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.28
6.5
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.82
147.18
97.29
86.4
Net Worth
244.1
153.68
101.61
90.72
Minority Interest
Debt
640.07
225.99
0
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.73
1.46
0.1
1.68
Total Liabilities
890.9
381.13
101.71
92.58
Fixed Assets
8.82
3.15
2.01
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.96
3
10
72.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.56
2.06
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
3.13
-3.85
27.26
0.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
41.37
11.96
28.48
0.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-38.24
-15.81
-1.22
-0.14
Cash
251.13
118.22
14.13
0.45
Total Assets
271.6
122.58
53.43
73.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.