iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mufin Green Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

100.03
(0.32%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:19:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mufin Green Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.28

6.5

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.82

147.18

97.29

86.4

Net Worth

244.1

153.68

101.61

90.72

Minority Interest

Debt

640.07

225.99

0

0.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.73

1.46

0.1

1.68

Total Liabilities

890.9

381.13

101.71

92.58

Fixed Assets

8.82

3.15

2.01

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.96

3

10

72.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.56

2.06

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

3.13

-3.85

27.26

0.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

41.37

11.96

28.48

0.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-38.24

-15.81

-1.22

-0.14

Cash

251.13

118.22

14.13

0.45

Total Assets

271.6

122.58

53.43

73.62

Mufin Green : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mufin Green Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.