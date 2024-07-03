Mufin Green Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
97.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
97.7
Other Operating Income
0.1
Other Income
0.64
Total Income
98.44
Total Expenditure
30.52
PBIDT
67.92
Interest
44.4
PBDT
23.52
Depreciation
2.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.4
Deferred Tax
3.77
Reported Profit After Tax
16.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.06
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
16.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.51
PBDTM(%)
24.07
PATM(%)
16.43
