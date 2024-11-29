Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of private placement of Unlisted Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. In terms with provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, November 29, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: Raising of funds through issue of rated, unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees through private placement basis for amount upto INR 15,00,00,000 in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the applicable regulatory authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please find the attached unaudited financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 1 Sep 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the Notice for Annual General Meeting and allied documents and matters; 2. To consider and approve appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25. Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Raising of funds through issue of foreign currency denominated bonds under the framework External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) or any other eligible instruments through private placement basis or such other permissible mode or combination thereof in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the applicable regulatory authorities. Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Intimation for Appointment of Additional Director

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of the Committee Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of private placement of Unlisted Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. In terms with provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, July 30, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Raising of funds through issue of rated, unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees through private placement basis for amount upto INR 30,00,00,000 in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the applicable regulatory authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (b) Raising of Funds through Debt Issue to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of the Committee Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of private placement of Unlisted Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. Please find the attached outcome of the committee meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of foreign currency denominated bonds under the framework External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) or any other eligible instruments through private placement basis or such other permissible mode or combination thereof in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the applicable regulatory authorities. Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

Mufin Green Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024