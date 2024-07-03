Mufin Green Finance Ltd Summary

Mufin Green Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of APM Finvest Limited on May 13, 2016 in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from APM Finvest Limited to Mufin Green Finance Limited effective on July 15, 2022. Earlier, the Company was registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the business of Investment and Credit. Prior to Demerger, APM Industries Limited was the holding company of APM Finvest Limited since Incorporation. In 2019-20, pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur, the Finance and Investment Undertaking of APM Industries Limited was merged into APM Finvest Limited effective from April 1, 2018 through the Scheme of Arrangement. Resulting the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 2,16,11,360 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company at par, to the shareholders of APM FinvestLimited on June 18, 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, APM Finvest Limited ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary of APM Industries Ltd. with effect from April 01, 2018. Hindon Mercantile Limited and Shri Kapil Garg acquired 1,46,41,486 Equity Shares, representing of 67.75% of the paid up Share Capital of the Company and resulting the acquisition, they took over the management control of the Company w.e.f March 09, 2022.