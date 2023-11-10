on Standalone Financial Statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To The Members of

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (Ind AS) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited ("the company"), having CIN:

L65920MH1985PLC035504 which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed, in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors and

Management are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information obtained at the date of this auditors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY

FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section

134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR

THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies

(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, and Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) Based on the audit procedures performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the below representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

a. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities

("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any, on its financial position as on 31 March 2024;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required by applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. M/s Mukesh Babu Financial

Services Limited has transferred the required amount of 1,99,122/-, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund on 10/11/2023.

iv. The Company has complied with the provision of Section 123 of the Act with respect to the dividend declared/paid during the year. j) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

>(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under Clause (i) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at the reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has proper titles in case of the immoveable property it owns and is found to be in order.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per explanations and information given to us, the Company does not have any benami property and no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been done by the management at regular intervals. No material discrepancies were observed during such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in, Companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of unsecured loans and details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (In 000) Aggregate amount granted during the year. -Subsidiary - -Others 2,65,00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - -Subsidiary 6,66,45 -Others

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans as mentioned in subclause (a) during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company as mentioned in sub-clause (a), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. The loans are repayable on demand.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company as mentioned in sub-clause (a), the Company has not raised any demand for repayment during the year and hence there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans in the nature of loans as mentioned in Clause (a) during the year are repayable on demand.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans given or guarantee, or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records u/s 148(1) of the Act.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

b) Further according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed amount payable in respect of statutory dues as on 31st March 2024.

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) On the basis of the books and records produced before us and as per the information and explanations to us; a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of any dues to any financial institution, bank or debenture holders; b) The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender; c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes; e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

(x) The Company has neither raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) nor made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the audit conducted by us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, No report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) No whistle-blower complaints received by auditor during the year

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence para 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable, and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xv) During the year ended 31st March 2024 the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company has carried out activities in nature of activities carried out by non- banking financial companies and is required to obtain registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the same has been obtained.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) The Company does not have any unspent amount as per Section 135 of the Companies Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,

2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date:

Managements Responsibility for

Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, the guidelines issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; (c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.