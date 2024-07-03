Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹149.8
Prev. Close₹148.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹154
Day's Low₹149.8
52 Week's High₹180.9
52 Week's Low₹111.2
Book Value₹371.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.45
P/E20.2
EPS7.34
Divi. Yield0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.97
6.97
6.97
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
214.41
159.77
159.26
136.72
Net Worth
221.38
166.74
166.23
143.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
61.53
45.73
-4.48
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.79
8.26
8.09
18.81
12.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.79
8.26
8.09
18.81
12.96
Other Operating Income
10
2.16
13.25
19.37
14.32
Other Income
1.05
1.09
0.98
15.03
15.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Babu
Non Executive Director
Meena Mukesh Babu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nupur Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Bhavesh Doshi
Independent Director
Chetan M Tamboli
Independent Director
MAYANK SOTI
Independent Director
Subhash Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of M/s. Embee Finance and Consultancy Private Limited on 27th February, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to its current name with effect from 18th June, 1991. The Company is promoted by Mr. Mukesh BabuThe Company is a diversified financial services company mainly into investment banking and financing business. It is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equity trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As regards financial services, it is active in corporate lending etc. The shares of the Company are quoted on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The subsidiary company, Mukesh Babu Securities Limited is a Member of the National Stock Exchange of India, the Stock Exchange, Mumbai and Over the Counter Exchange of India. The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.95 at a premium of Rs 20 to meet the needs of its planned growth and to list the shares of the Company on the Bombay, Ahmedabad and Rajkot Stock Exchanges. During the year 1995-96, the companys business volumes and consequently profit during the year were affected by highly adverse conditions in the primary and secondary markets on the one hand and the credit restrictions and souring interest rates on the other hand.
The Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹149.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is ₹104.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is 20.2 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is ₹111.2 and ₹180.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.54%, 3 Years at 6.81%, 1 Year at 20.42%, 6 Month at 7.85%, 3 Month at 5.78% and 1 Month at -3.64%.
