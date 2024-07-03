Summary

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of M/s. Embee Finance and Consultancy Private Limited on 27th February, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to its current name with effect from 18th June, 1991. The Company is promoted by Mr. Mukesh BabuThe Company is a diversified financial services company mainly into investment banking and financing business. It is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equity trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As regards financial services, it is active in corporate lending etc. The shares of the Company are quoted on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The subsidiary company, Mukesh Babu Securities Limited is a Member of the National Stock Exchange of India, the Stock Exchange, Mumbai and Over the Counter Exchange of India. The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.95 at a premium of Rs 20 to meet the needs of its planned growth and to list the shares of the Company on the Bombay, Ahmedabad and Rajkot Stock Exchanges. During the year 1995-96, the companys business volumes and consequently profit during the year were affected by highly adverse conditions in the primary and secondary markets on the one hand and the credit restrictions and souring interest rates on the other hand.

