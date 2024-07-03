iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Share Price

149.85
(1.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open149.8
  • Day's High154
  • 52 Wk High180.9
  • Prev. Close148.3
  • Day's Low149.8
  • 52 Wk Low 111.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E20.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value371.54
  • EPS7.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.45
  • Div. Yield0.81
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

149.8

Prev. Close

148.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

154

Day's Low

149.8

52 Week's High

180.9

52 Week's Low

111.2

Book Value

371.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.45

P/E

20.2

EPS

7.34

Divi. Yield

0.81

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.85%

Non-Promoter- 37.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.97

6.97

6.97

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

214.41

159.77

159.26

136.72

Net Worth

221.38

166.74

166.23

143.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

61.53

45.73

-4.48

1.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.79

8.26

8.09

18.81

12.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.79

8.26

8.09

18.81

12.96

Other Operating Income

10

2.16

13.25

19.37

14.32

Other Income

1.05

1.09

0.98

15.03

15.4

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Babu

Non Executive Director

Meena Mukesh Babu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nupur Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Bhavesh Doshi

Independent Director

Chetan M Tamboli

Independent Director

MAYANK SOTI

Independent Director

Subhash Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of M/s. Embee Finance and Consultancy Private Limited on 27th February, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to its current name with effect from 18th June, 1991. The Company is promoted by Mr. Mukesh BabuThe Company is a diversified financial services company mainly into investment banking and financing business. It is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equity trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As regards financial services, it is active in corporate lending etc. The shares of the Company are quoted on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The subsidiary company, Mukesh Babu Securities Limited is a Member of the National Stock Exchange of India, the Stock Exchange, Mumbai and Over the Counter Exchange of India. The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.95 at a premium of Rs 20 to meet the needs of its planned growth and to list the shares of the Company on the Bombay, Ahmedabad and Rajkot Stock Exchanges. During the year 1995-96, the companys business volumes and consequently profit during the year were affected by highly adverse conditions in the primary and secondary markets on the one hand and the credit restrictions and souring interest rates on the other hand.
Company FAQs

What is the Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹149.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is ₹104.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is 20.2 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is ₹111.2 and ₹180.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd?

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.54%, 3 Years at 6.81%, 1 Year at 20.42%, 6 Month at 7.85%, 3 Month at 5.78% and 1 Month at -3.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.14 %

