Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

153
(2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.02

1.84

1.1

0.79

1.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.02

1.84

1.1

0.79

1.72

Other Operating Income

1.64

3.97

-1.58

1.23

8.38

Other Income

0.51

0.21

0.19

0.23

0.45

Total Income

5.17

6.02

-0.29

2.25

10.55

Total Expenditure

0.75

1.28

0.61

0.58

5.49

PBIDT

4.42

4.74

-0.89

1.67

5.06

Interest

0.61

0.73

0.64

0.57

0.51

PBDT

3.81

4

-1.53

1.1

4.56

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.01

0.9

-0.31

0.25

1.14

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.17

0.08

0.05

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

2.73

2.89

-1.35

0.76

3.42

Minority Interest After NP

-0.27

0.03

0.02

-0.11

0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3

2.86

-1.37

0.87

3.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.51

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3

3.37

-1.37

0.87

3.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.92

4.15

-1.03

1.1

4.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.97

6.97

6.97

6.97

6.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

146.35

257.6

-80.9

211.39

294.18

PBDTM(%)

126.15

217.39

-139.09

139.24

265.11

PATM(%)

90.39

157.06

-122.72

96.2

198.83

