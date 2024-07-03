Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.02
1.84
1.1
0.79
1.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.02
1.84
1.1
0.79
1.72
Other Operating Income
1.64
3.97
-1.58
1.23
8.38
Other Income
0.51
0.21
0.19
0.23
0.45
Total Income
5.17
6.02
-0.29
2.25
10.55
Total Expenditure
0.75
1.28
0.61
0.58
5.49
PBIDT
4.42
4.74
-0.89
1.67
5.06
Interest
0.61
0.73
0.64
0.57
0.51
PBDT
3.81
4
-1.53
1.1
4.56
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.01
0.9
-0.31
0.25
1.14
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.17
0.08
0.05
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
2.73
2.89
-1.35
0.76
3.42
Minority Interest After NP
-0.27
0.03
0.02
-0.11
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3
2.86
-1.37
0.87
3.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.51
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3
3.37
-1.37
0.87
3.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.92
4.15
-1.03
1.1
4.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.97
6.97
6.97
6.97
6.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
146.35
257.6
-80.9
211.39
294.18
PBDTM(%)
126.15
217.39
-139.09
139.24
265.11
PATM(%)
90.39
157.06
-122.72
96.2
198.83
