Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
61.53
45.73
-4.48
1.99
Other operating items
Operating
61.53
45.73
-4.48
1.99
Capital expenditure
0.35
0.13
0.2
0
Free cash flow
61.88
45.86
-4.28
1.99
Equity raised
225.76
132.48
84.75
80.07
Investing
2.29
0.81
-0.43
0
Financing
65.17
86.36
-3.81
3.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0.69
0.7
Net in cash
355.1
265.51
76.92
86.41
No Record Found
