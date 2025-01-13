Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.97
6.97
6.97
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
214.41
159.77
159.26
136.72
Net Worth
221.38
166.74
166.23
143.69
Minority Interest
Debt
25.33
22.38
18.31
26.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
48.32
31.82
33.19
26.21
Total Liabilities
295.03
220.94
217.73
195.96
Fixed Assets
0.73
0.74
0.86
1.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.9
52.38
44.15
35.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.71
0.48
0.36
Networking Capital
238.1
161.73
167.01
142.84
Inventories
204.15
138.73
140.83
112.64
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
41.28
26.87
28.58
36.42
Sundry Creditors
-3.92
-1.61
-1.31
-3.89
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.41
-2.26
-1.09
-2.33
Cash
1.78
2.28
1.36
10.41
Total Assets
295.03
217.84
213.86
190.27
